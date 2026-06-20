Oil prices ease to near pre-conflict levels after US-Iran ceasefire

NEW DELHI, June 20: Oil prices retreated to near pre-conflict levels on Friday as global markets welcomed a ceasefire Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, easing fears of a prolonged disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East and restoring confidence in international trade routes.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at USD 77.89 per barrel on June 19, up 0.58 per cent or USD 0.45 from the previous close of USD 77.44.

During the session, prices moved in a relatively narrow range, touching a high of USD 78.07 and a low of USD 76.62, reflecting a market that has largely shed the geopolitical risk premium that had built up during the conflict.

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The benchmark's return to the USD 77-78 range marks a sharp reversal from the elevated levels seen when fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East dominated trading sentiment.

The decline followed the announcement of a 14-point ceasefire agreement between the two countries, marking a crucial de-escalation in one of the world's most strategically important regions for energy markets.

The deal is understood to include provisions aimed at halting military action, ensuring maritime security, and creating a framework for further negotiations over the coming weeks.

For oil traders, the most significant aspect of the agreement is the reduced threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the strait, making any disruption there an immediate concern for global energy markets.

During the conflict, investors had priced in the possibility of attacks on energy infrastructure and interruptions to tanker movements, prompting a sharp surge in crude prices. Concerns over supply shortages, higher freight costs and broader geopolitical instability had pushed Brent crude well above its recent trading range.

With the ceasefire now in place, those fears have begun to recede. Market participants increasingly expect oil exports from the Gulf region to continue uninterrupted, reducing the risk premium built into crude prices during the hostilities.

The easing of oil prices is likely to be welcomed by major energy-importing countries, including India, which relies heavily on imported crude to meet its domestic energy requirements. Lower oil prices can help moderate inflationary pressures, reduce import costs and provide some relief to government finances and consumers alike.

For now, the sharp retreat in crude prices signals that markets are betting on diplomacy rather than conflict, with the ceasefire helping erase much of the geopolitical premium that had accumulated in oil prices over recent weeks. (UNI)