OGW booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 29: The district authorities in Rajouri have booked a notorious Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Public Safety Act.

The notorious OGW is identified as Waqar Hussain Bajran, son of Manir Hussain, a resident of village Bhanghai in Tehsil Thannamandi of Rajouri.

He has been booked under Public Safety Act for facilitating the movement of terrorists, a police official said today.

The accused was indulging in anti- national activities and working as active guide/ facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest.

Earlier, he had also visited the Gulf countries viz Saudi Arabia and from where he came into the contacts of militant organisation and was actively involved in providing logistics support to the terrorist outfit .

A case FIR No. 223/2021 U/s 307/120-B/121/122/212/ 216 IPC r/w 7/27 Arms Act, 13 ULA was also registered against him in Police Station Thannamandi and keeping in view the activities of accused as he poses threat to the security of the state and under these circumstances, he was detained under Public Safety Act, the official said.