Officials can’t unilaterally alter site, work recommended by MLA under CDF: Govt

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 26: The Government has clarified that officials cannot unilaterally alter, substitute or change a work or site recommended by an MLA under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme, saying any permissible change before sanction requires the concurrence or recommendation of the concerned MLA.

The clarification was issued by the Finance Department in response to an unstarred question by Bishnah MLA Rajeev Kumar Bhagat in the Legislative Assembly, seeking to know whether there was any provision allowing officers or officials to alter a CDF plan after its approval or vetting by the concerned MLA.

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The Finance Department said the CDF scheme is governed by guidelines issued through Government Order No. 76-FD of 2025, dated March 10, 2025, as amended from time to time.

As per the guidelines, works under the CDF scheme are taken up on the basis of recommendations received from the concerned MLA in the prescribed format.

The department said the guidelines specifically provide that the work and site selected for execution may be changed by the implementing agency only with the concurrence of the concerned MLA.

The MLA may also recommend a change or cancellation of a work or site before its sanction by the implementing agency.

"There is no provision under the existing CDF guidelines authorizing any officer/official to unilaterally alter, substitute or change a work/site forming part of the CDF recommendations approved/vetted by the concerned Hon'ble MLA," the Finance Department said.

It added that any permissible change before sanction has to be made with the concurrence or recommendation of the concerned MLA and in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The department further clarified the procedure in cases where a recommended work cannot be executed.

Where a District Development Council (DDC) or implementing agency finds that a particular work recommended by an MLA cannot be executed, the guidelines require the DDC to communicate a comprehensive report, along with reasons, to the concerned MLA.

The Finance Department said any clarification regarding interpretation of the CDF guidelines, or any special or unforeseen situation, is required to be referred to the department.

At the same time, the Government clarified that technical scrutiny, feasibility assessment, preparation of estimates, administrative or technical sanction and execution of an approved work remain within the domain of the competent district or implementing authorities.

However, it stressed that these technical and administrative functions do not confer authority on officials to unilaterally substitute a work or site recommended by the concerned MLA.