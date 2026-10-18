Official teaser of “Last Man Last Bullet” released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: The official teaser of "Last Man Last Bullet", an eagerly awaited historical docudrama series depicting the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, was launched here today by Snowtales Entertainment, a Jammu and Kashmir-based production house.

The series pays tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, widely remembered as the "Saviour of Kashmir", for his exceptional courage and determination during the crucial events of October 1947.

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He and his troops fought valiantly against invading forces, making immense sacrifices to defend Jammu and Kashmir.

His heroic stand, remembered for the spirit of fighting till the last man and the last bullet, remains an inspiring chapter in the region's military history.

Produced by Snowtales Entertainment, described as Jammu and Kashmir's first homegrown OTT platform, the project aims to bring the region's rich historical legacy, cultural identity and untold stories to a wider audience.

Through this historical docudrama, the makers seek to introduce younger generations to the courage and sacrifices of the personalities who played a decisive role in shaping the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The teaser launch has generated considerable enthusiasm among local communities and cultural figures, who appreciated the initiative to bring Dogra history and heritage to the screen. The project is being viewed as an important effort to highlight the contribution of regional heroes whose stories deserve greater recognition at the national level.

Snowtales Entertainment has been focusing on promoting regional culture, local dialects and emerging talent from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last Man Last Bullet" is expected to bring renewed attention to Brigadier Rajinder Singh's legacy and the events of 1947, when his leadership and sacrifice became synonymous with the defence of Jammu and Kashmir. The series seeks to preserve the memory of his valour and inspire viewers with a story of duty, patriotism and supreme sacrifice.