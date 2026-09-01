Officers inducted into IAS call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: A delegation of senior officers recently inducted into the Indian Administrative Service called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. They expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and the Government of India.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the officers and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

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A delegation of Polo View Traders Association (North) also called on Lieutenant Governor today and projected various welfare issues of the traders of Polo View Market.

Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed various important matters related to promotion of spiritual tourism and cultural heritage of J&K.

He also requested for development of International Yoga Centre at Mantalai in Udhampur as a global centre for yoga-related activities.

A public delegation led by Ashok Kumar Sharma, former Sarpanch, Drodhu, Bhaderwah also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation, comprised of Sanjay Saraf, District General Secretary BJP Doda; Kuldeep Kumar, President, J&K Inter-District/Division Employees Association; and Parveen Kumar, Chairman, ST Association J&K, projected various development issues of Bhaderwah.