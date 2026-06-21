Offbeat Destination Bani, Sarthal Gaining Footfall

Dr Bharat Bhushan

lsdakathua@gmail.com

The beautiful valleys of Bani and Sarthal which were considered as offbeat destinations few years back have been attracting a large number of tourists, trekkers and adventure lovers. The nature lovers from Himachal Pradesh, other parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujrat and other places have been evincing keen interest to visit and explore the beauty of these virgin spots.

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Bani- The beautiful village is situated at a distance of 165 Kms from Lakhanpur and is just four & a half hours journey from Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir. Because of Bani's close approximety to Chamba and Dalhousie, the tourists visiting these spots of Himachal Pradesh often visit Bani and Sarthal as it just takes 90 minutes from Dalhousie to reach Bani. The tourists visiting Himachal ride Dunera-Basohli route to have a glimpse of Atal Setu Bridge, Basohli, which has become another attraction for visitors because of its beautiful location and unique design.

The cool breeze on the Atal Setu bridge invigorates the visitors who also visit nearby tourism spot "Purthu" a plateau on the banks of Ranjit Sagar Lake. Also called as Mini Goa, the visitors here take motor boat ride over the Lake and enjoy eatables at makeshift shops.

Enroute one can stop for tea at Basohli - the historical town known for miniature paintings and Pashmina shawls or wayside at Sheetal Nagar, Kot or at Kardoh. From Kardoh, the panoramic view of the valley below is worth watching during sunrise or at evening hours.

On reaching Bani, the visitors are moved by its beauty. The simplicity, warmth and hospitality of Bani people is worth experiencing. The Sewa river divides the town into two beautiful parts. While the Shakti Mata Shrine, Main Bazar, SDM office, Forest Rest House and famous Shinj Mela Ground lies on the right side of the river, the left side has Hospital and Tourist Reception Centre of Tourism Deptt. and PWD Dak Banglow. The beautiful villages of Panyalag, Surjan- Chalog and Dhaggar which are equally beautiful are now approachable with all-weather road. These villages especially Dhagger has been experiencing a large number of tourists and trekkers since the last few years. At Dhaggar, the tourists are welcomed by lush green meadows and dense forests. The area is rich in flora and fauna and the Nature and wild life lovers are moved by Dhaggar's natural landscape and beauty. The people of diverse faiths live in Bani , Sarthal & Dhaggar Valleys upholding cherished values of brotherhood and communal harmony.

The weather remains pleasant throughout the year. Winters experience mild snowfall at Bani and heavy snow fall at Sarthal. The road connecting Bani with Bhaderwah remains closed during winters because of heavy snowfall. The visitors visit Bani - Sarthal from mid April to September/October when the weather is very pleasant and the roads are open. The central government has approved one tunnel at Chattergala near Sarthal which will facilitate transportation throughout the year and open new vistas of tourism promotion.

The main attraction for the people of Bani and tourists is three days Annual Shinj Mela which is celebrated every year in last week of June. Weather gives respite from scorching heat and many local festivals are celebrated in and around Bani. This is the period of the year when local walnut, Apple, Apricot and variety of vegetables are abundantly available and relished by locals and visitors alike. The local organic produce of the area is much in demand in markets of the plains.

Bani Shinj Mela has history of over 100 years when it was started by local goldsmith family of Hem Raj Shah. For many years, Billa Shah of the family and locals used to organize the event. Now, the Shinj Mela Celebration Committee comprising of prominent villagers of Bani and local artists have been carrying out the legacy of successfully celebrating the Mela year after year which could not be organized in 2019 and 2020 due to Covid-19.The Sub Divisional Administration of Bani plays key role in the smooth conduct of the three day event.

In these three days Shinj Mela, wrestlers from far off places of North India and local wrestlers take part. The three-day event is witnessed by more than 50,000 people drawn from Bani, Chamba, Basohli, Lohai Malhar, Billawar, Bhaderwah, Jammu, Kathua and other places. During the event, Bani bears festive look and all make a beeline to Shinj Mela Ground to witness the Dangal and relish local Jalebi-Meshu. Bani people do brisk shopping during the Mela Period.

A good number of hotels and homestays are available besides government accommodation both at Bani & Sarthal but the increased inflow of tourists put strain on these available facilities. Special events showcasing culture and heritage of Bani are organized by the Shinj Mela Celebration Committee. The folk artists from Himachal Pradesh are also invited especially for the event. The organizers and artists on the occasion remember the contribution of Hem Raj Shah family and artists who enriched and made Bani Shinj Mela popular during their lifetime. Artists especially remember Late Mohd. Sharief Girdawar-former Revenue official and celebrated Radio and folk artist of the area who along with his troupe of local Pahari Artists used to mesmerize the audience during the Shinj Mela with his performances .

Sarthal :- Bani's beauty is incomplete without mention of beautiful meadows of Sarthal Valley. In fact Bani and Sarthal complement each other with adorable beauty, snow capped peaks, dense forests and beautiful streams. About 24 kms from Bani, beautiful Sarthal Valley is connected by a motorable road. One can visit Sarthal from Bhaderwah also by covering a distance of 45 kms.

The captivating green meadows of Sarthal, murmuring streams ,ice cold waters of Kharkal Nallah and 7 falls of Kharkal mesmerize the tourists with invigorating environs. Sarthal in summer is resting place for hundreds of our Gujjar families who flock to the valley along with their cattle. The pure milk and Burfi of Sarthal is relished by the visitors. Besides TRC, some hotels have also come up. The visitors must take woolens also while visiting Sarthal as the area experiences cold nights and cooler evenings even in summer months. Bani and Sarthal Valleys has many trekking routes and has rich flora and fauna. The higher reaches of Sarthal and Bani are home to many precious herbs and shrubs having medicinal value.

The Bani and Sarthal Valleys are receiving tremendous tourist footfall year after year. The increased inflow of tourists and adventure lovers to Bani & Sarthal has opened avenues of progress and prosperity for the people of the area and this beautiful area of Jammu & Kashmir is writing a new story of transformation, progress and prosperity. Augmenting facilities in the form of guest houses, and promoting camping sites can be a boon for locals and visitors as presently the visitors face difficulties of proper accommodation.

(The writer a retired JKAS Officer is now Member Legislative Assembly, Kathua)