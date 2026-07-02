Off-line registration for Amarnath Yatra begins, thousands reach Jammu

Sinha to flag off first batch today

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 1: As first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji yatris is all set to leave from here for 3888 metre high Himalyan cave in South Kashmir district of Anantnag, the off-line registration for the Yatra commenced on Wednesday, with hundreds of devotees turning up at the designated centres a day before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to flag off the yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp here.

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The 57-day pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Around four lakh pilgrims have already registered online for the Yatra.

There was no let up in the enthusiasm of the pilgrims despite the overnight rain in Jammu as thousands of Yatris were seen queued up in front of the registration counters at Tawi riverfront from the wee hours.

The on-the-spot registration for token holders commenced this morning, while token distribution continued for the second consecutive day for pilgrims reaching Jammu from different parts of the country.

Counters for registration and token distribution have been set up on the Tawi riverfront near the Jammu artificial lake, Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir and Bhagwati Nagar. Click here to watch video

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Thursday.

Among the devotees was Sandhu Ram Kishan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, whose distinctive appearance drew attention of all.

With coins from different countries attached to a Rudraksha covering his head and chest, Kishan said his attire reflected his unwavering faith in Lord Shiva.

"Without Rudra, nothing happens," Kishan said, adding that he undertook a 'Maun Vrat' for 14 years and had been visiting the cave since 2006.

The registration centres resonated with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole', as the devotees waited patiently for their turn.

Raj Kumar a pilgrim from Jamshedpur Jharkhand who is visiting the holy cave for darshan and had entered the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas this morning said he is visiting the holy cave this year for second time with grace of Lord Shiva. He said arrangements are good here and so far he and his team did not face any problem.

His companion Raman Kumar who heads the Shiv Shakti Parivar said he is going for Darshan to holy cave for 10th time and his team he will pray for peace across the world which is the main objective of Sanatan Dharma.

His another companion Raman Kumar said he is visiting holy cave for the first time and after reaching Jammu he did not feel that he had entered another State. `` I feel here as if I am in my own State as the people and administration are very cooperative’’.

Anushka, part of a six-member family group from Pune, said she had long aspired to undertake the pilgrimage, drawing inspiration from her father who has been making the annual pilgrimage for the past 10 years.

"My father will turn 70 next year and may not be able to continue the Yatra for long. He never allowed us to accompany him, saying it was a very arduous pilgrimage. But now we are here and we are determined to complete the Yatra together," she said.

Accompanied by her parents, Neelu Sangani from Rajasthan said nothing mattered more than having the opportunity to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

Her father, Chander Shekhar, praised the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the administration, saying the facilities enabled the devotees to obtain tokens without any difficulty.

Jitendra Giri from Uttar Pradesh, however, was not impressed with the arrangements.

"People are jostling in the queues, while the barbed-wire barricades are also causing inconvenience. The authorities should improve crowd management so that the pilgrims, especially the elderly, do not face hardships while waiting for their turn," he said.

He suggested that administration should increase the number of registration and token distribution counters to tackle the increasing rush of pilgrims.

There was huge rush of pilgrims at Purani Mandi Ram Mandir where hundreds of Sadhus were queued up for registration before the counters. Chanting “Bam, Bam Bhole,’’ the Sadhus had lot of enthusiasm to leave for holy cave early tomorrow morning. One of the Sadhu Madhav Giri told Excelsior that with the blessings of Lord Shiva who is supreme God they are this time visiting for darshan of Barfani Baba who is the saviour of all to seek his blessings for the betterment of mankind as a whole.

He said he will pray for protection of Gau Mata, Akhand Bharat and world peace.

Another Sadhu in his teens Mukesh from Indore, MP said Sadhus don’t face any problem here and they have no fear of anything. He was also all praise for the arrangements. He said after circumambulating the holy Narmada in MP he decided to have darshan of Bholey Baba. He said his registration card has been framed without any problem.

Same rush of Sadhus was seen at Geeta Bhawan, Parade where hundreds of them were queued up for registration. A Sadhu who had come from Agra was considering himself lucky enough to get registration for the yatra without any problem.

Senior civil and police officers, including Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and SSP, Joginder Singh, visited the registration counters to oversee the arrangements and review the crowd management measures.

The officials also interacted with the pilgrims and directed the persons concerned to ensure hassle-free registration, orderly token distribution and adequate public facilities.

The heavy security arrangements have been made at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, Tawi riverfront, Geeta Bhawan, Ram Mandir Purani Mandi and Mahajan Sabha for the pilgrims. A high contingent of CRPF and jawans of J&K Police have been deployed there for the security and safety of pilgrims.

Yatris are fully frisked before their entry in the Yatri Niwas.

As per reports, over 10,000 pilgrims have so far reached Jammu during last two days to embark on holy pilgrimage.

Meanwhile VHP and Buda Amarnath and Baba Amarnath Yatri Niyas established langars at Yatri Niwas Geeta Bhawan and other places for the pilgrims and Sadhus today.

The yatris visiting Jammu by road transport were given tumultuous welcome at Lakhanpur, Kathua -the gate way of J&K and Samba by the respective district administration.