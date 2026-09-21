Odisha: Udayagiri Buddhist heritage site under probe over alleged illegal construction

BHUBANESHWAR, Sep 20 : The National Monuments Authority (NMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have launched an inquiry into alleged illegal construction and encroachment in the prohibited area of Odisha's protected Udayagiri Buddhist archaeological complex, officials said on Sunday.

The ASI had earlier issued a stop-work notice under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and lodged a police complaint, halting construction at the protected site.

Udayagiri is among Odisha's major Buddhist archaeological complexes and is known for its rich heritage. Officials from the NMA and ASI, along with a representative of the Badachana BDO, recently visited the site as part of the inquiry.

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Information obtained under the Right to Information Act has revealed that CONCOR (Container Corporation of India), a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has been providing financial assistance for the project for the past three years, despite the structure being located in a prohibited area, according to the information.

The RTI response showed an estimated allocation of Rs 75 lakh for the project in 2024-25, with no expenditure reported. In 2025-26, Rs 62 lakh was spent against the same estimated allocation, while Rs 75 lakh has been earmarked for 2026-27, with no expenditure reported so far.

The ASI has also lodged a written complaint against the contractor and supervisor involved in the construction. Following the complaint, the agency engaged in the work reportedly stopped construction and left the site.

The area surrounding the Udayagiri complex is believed to contain significant unexplored Buddhist archaeological remains, with parts of the heritage believed to remain buried underground.

(UNI)