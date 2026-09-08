Odisha: PGIMER-Capital Hospital achieves twin surgical milestones

BHUBANESWAR, Sept 8:

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, has achieved two major surgical milestones in a single day, successfully performing complex head-and-neck cancer surgery with reconstruction and an emergency life-saving bowel operation on a 15-month-old child.

In the first case, a patient diagnosed with carcinoma of the upper alveolus and palate with bony erosion underwent an extensive hemi-maxillectomy and Modified Radical Neck Dissection (MRND-III), followed by flap reconstruction at the hospital's Modular Surgery OT.

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The multidisciplinary procedure was led by Chief Surgeon Dr Srikanta Patro, with Dr Deba Rath of Surgical Oncology and Prof Sakti P. Mishra of Plastic Surgery. Dr D. V. Ravikumar and the anaesthesia team provided perioperative support.

The successful operation underscored the hospital's growing capability to undertake advanced cancer resections and reconstructive procedures through coordinated expertise in surgery, surgical oncology, plastic surgery and anaesthesia.

On the same day, the paediatric surgical team successfully operated on a 15-month-old child suffering from ileo-colo-colic intussusception, a potentially life-threatening condition in which one segment of the intestine telescopes into another.

The child underwent resection of the affected bowel followed by intestinal anastomosis. The surgery was performed by paediatric surgeons Dr Kranti S. Guru and Dr Srinibas, with support from Dr D. V. Ravikumar and Dr Srikanta Patro.

The twin procedures-one involving complex cancer surgery and reconstruction and the other an emergency paediatric bowel operation-highlight the expanding range of advanced surgical care now available at the government-run institution.

(UNI)