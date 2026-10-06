Odisha gets PMAY-Urban Awards-2026 from Centre

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 : The central government has conferred special recognition on Odisha as the "State with the Highest number of Reforms achieved in PMAY-U 2.0" under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Awards 2026, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, presented the honour to the state in New Delhi on Monday.

State Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, "This recognition is a proud moment for Odisha and a testament to the collective efforts of our officials, urban local bodies (ULBs) and every stakeholder working towards strengthening urban housing delivery."

Being recognised for achieving the highest number of reforms under PMAY-U 2.0 reflects the state's commitment to building a more efficient, transparent and people-centric housing system, he said.

"This achievement inspires us to move forward with greater resolve towards the vision of 'Housing for All' and ensure that every eligible urban household has access to a dignified, secure and safe home," the minister added.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, 24,625 houses have been sanctioned in Odisha, and it held the No. 1 position nationally in house completions from March 2025 to March 2026, according to a statement.

This achievement builds on Odisha's continued efforts to strengthen urban housing delivery and is part of the larger national mission of providing dignified homes to families across the country, it said. )PTI)