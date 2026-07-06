Odisha CM Majhi, railway minister Vaishnaw jointly flag off Puri–Koraput Express

BHUBANESWAR: (Jul 6) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday jointly flagged off a new express train service between Puri and Koraput.

The train was flagged off from Puri in the presence of state Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, MPs, MLAs and senior railway officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi described the launch of the train service as a historic moment for the state.