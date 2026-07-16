Odisha CM launches 'Samarpan' digital hundi to connect global Jagannath devotees with Srimandir

BHUBANESHWAR, July 15 : A day ahead of the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched 'Samarpan', an advanced digital hundi aimed at connecting Jagannath devotees worldwide with Srimandir through a secure and transparent donation platform.

The digital hundi was launched at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office in Puri as a major technology-driven initiative to enable devotees in India and abroad to make offerings to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath from their homes.

The platform has been jointly developed by the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), under the state Electronics and Information Technology Department, and the SJTA.

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Developed by OCAC and integrated with the official Srimandir administration portal, the digital platform provides a secure and transparent mechanism for devotees to make donations.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said 'Digital Hundi-Samarpan' was not merely a technology-driven reform but "a sacred and transparent bridge connecting the devotion and spirit of surrender of crores of Jagannath devotees across the world with Srimandir."

He said donations received through the platform would be utilised for the development and maintenance of the temple.

Describing the initiative as a milestone, the Chief Minister said it would help preserve the traditions of Mahaprabhu and contribute to the overall development of Srimandir.

A dedicated web portal and mobile application have been developed under the initiative. Devotees can log in using their mobile numbers and a one-time password (OTP) and make donations through UPI, internet banking, debit and credit cards and WhatsApp.

After completing a donation, devotees can immediately download a digital receipt.

Majhi said devotees could contribute any amount, starting from Rs 1. Those donating to the Srimandir 'Repair and Renovation' and 'Corpus' funds can avail themselves of income tax benefits by providing their PAN details.

The mobile application will also serve as a digital companion for devotees, providing information about the temple, daily rituals, latest announcements and pilgrim facilities, including room bookings at Bhakta Nivas in Puri.

The Chief Minister said the initiative reflected the Odisha Government's commitment to transparency, technology-driven administration and people-centric governance.

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Puri MP Dr Sambit Patra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma, SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Arvind Kumar Padhee and several MLAs were present at the launch ceremony.

(UNI)