Odd-even vehicle entry begins at Gulmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) today began implementing the odd-even vehicle entry system at the famous tourist resort on a pilot basis, aiming to decongest roads, improve parking management, and protect the fragile alpine ecosystem.

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The pilot project, which will remain in force until August 5, regulates the entry of commercial and private four-wheeled vehicles based on the last digit of their registration number, corresponding to the calendar date.

Speaking on the first day of its implementation, GDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tariq Hussain said the odd-even vehicle entry system had been introduced to reduce traffic congestion, ease parking pressure and protect Gulmarg's fragile ecology in view of the resort's limited road infrastructure.

He said the initiative was aimed at facilitating tourists while reducing vehicular pressure on the hill resort and urged tour operators and visitors to cooperate with the new system.

"We have formulated a plan under which vehicles will be allowed on an odd-even basis. I urge people, especially tour operators and tourists, to follow it, keeping in view the ecological importance of Gulmarg," he said.

Hussain said the odd-even system marked the beginning of a broader strategy to improve mobility in Gulmarg, adding that the authorities would also explore measures such as the introduction of electric vehicles.

"Keeping in view these factors, we have started the odd-even formula here on a pilot basis. There may be a few issues on the first day, but with the cooperation of stakeholders, we will overcome them," he said.

He appealed to visitors to use designated parking spaces instead of parking along roadsides and said horse owners, ATV operators, guides and other service providers were available to facilitate tourist movement within the resort.

Hussain said the odd-even rule would also apply to Government officials.

"This mechanism will apply to officers as well, including myself. The aim is to send a positive message while keeping in view the ecological importance of this place," he said.

He reminded motorists that odd-numbered vehicles would be allowed entry on odd calendar dates, while even-numbered vehicles would be permitted on even dates.

The odd-even system was notified by the GDA on June 30 under the provisions of the J&K Development Act, 1970, following a meeting of stakeholders held on June 23 to address mounting traffic congestion in the tourist resort.

Under the order, vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, and 9) are allowed entry only on odd calendar dates, while those ending in even digits (0, 2, 4, 6, and 8) may enter only on even dates.

The restrictions will remain in force daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Freight and goods transport vehicles have been exempted.

The GDA said the one-month pilot would assess the impact of the restrictions on traffic congestion, environmental quality, and visitor convenience in coordination with the Police, Traffic Department, and other agencies.

Based on the findings, the authorities will decide whether to continue, modify, extend, or withdraw the system.

The authority cited the sharp increase in vehicular traffic in recent years, saying it had led to severe congestion, deteriorating air quality, rising noise levels, and mounting pressure on Gulmarg's limited road infrastructure, besides affecting emergency services, public spaces, and the resort's fragile ecosystem.

It said regulating vehicle entry was essential for environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, and efficient traffic management.