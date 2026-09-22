Observe Maharaja’s birthday as symbol of unity: Megh Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: All Jammu & Kashmir Megh Sabha and SC, ST, OBC & Minority Adhikar Manch, chairman Narinder Datt has said that 23rd September, the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh should be observed as symbol of unity and brotherhood in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media-persons here today Datt said the day should be observed as a symbol of unity, brotherhood, social harmony and justice. Maharaja Hari Singh's legacy is associated with the principles of equality, social justice and taking all sections of society along. Therefore, his birth anniversary should be observed as a common occasion for all the people of Jammu & Kashmir rather than being confined to any particular community or section.

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Referring to some views emerging regarding programmes on September 23, particularly by Rajput Sabha, seeking support for rollback of the UGC-related decision, Datt said every citizen has the democratic right to raise issues and express their views. However, the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh should not be turned into a platform for division on the basis of caste, community or religion.

He emphasized that September 23 should be a day that brings the people of Jammu & Kashmir together, rather than creating divisions among them. The appropriate way to honour the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh is to move forward with the principles of unity, equality, social justice and mutual respect. He clarified that the objective is not to oppose any particular organization or community. There may be differences of opinion, but there should not be differences in our hearts or divisions within society.

Those who were present in the press conference included Rajinder Kumar, Ravi Kant and Amar Nath.