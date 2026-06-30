Obituaries Post
CREMATION With profound grief we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Dr Bansi Lal Raina S/o Lt. Dr Anant Ram Shastri R/o 37 B/B 2nd extension Gandhi Nagar Jammu . The cremation shall take place at Shastri Nagar...
CREMATION
With profound grief we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Dr Bansi Lal Raina S/o Lt. Dr Anant Ram Shastri R/o 37 B/B 2nd extension Gandhi Nagar Jammu .
The cremation shall take place at Shastri Nagar cremation ground on 30/06/2026 at evening 6 pm .
Grief StriCken
Dr Kamla Badyal ( Wife )
Sons and Daughter in law
Dr Aditya Raina and Dr Juhi Sharma
Dr Sumeru Raina and Dr Shruti Seth
Brothers and Sisters
Smt Saroj Spolia W/o Lt. Shri S K Spolia
Sh Rajeev Raina and Smt Susheela Raina
Dr Arvind Raina and Smt Abha Raina
Ph 9925054245, 6005503714
Cremation
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Wg Cdr Tej Krishan Kabu.
Cremation Time:
11.30 am, 30 June 2026
Moksh Dham, Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram, Haryana
Departure at 10.45 am from Home
B-901, Tulip Ivory, Sector 70 Gurgaon
In Grief: Kabus, Kouls, Dhars
Mobile: Chetan Kabu + 91 9901688000, + 91 9740205000
CREMATION
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Pushpa Devi, W/o Late Shri Om Prakash Soi on 29-06-2026.
The Cremation will take place on 30 June at 1:00 PM at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, Jammu.
We humbly request your prayers and gracious presence as we bid her a final farewell.
Om Shanti
Soi Family
(Snowax Dry Cleaners)
+91 94191 97766, +91 94191 95470
Rasam Pagri/ Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow it is informed that Rasam Pagri/ Uthala of Sh. Yash Pal Gupta (Master) S/o. Late Sh. Pashori Lal Gupta R/o. House No. 95 Ward No. 7, Bishnah will be observed on Wednesday 1st July 2026 at 5.00 PM to 6.00PM at Beotra Hall Main Bazar Bishnah.
Grief Stricken:-
(Daughter-in-law and Son)
Monika and Munish Gupta
(Daughter and Son-in-law)
Dr. Rajni and Dr. Sonu
Smt. Kanta Gupta (Sister-in-law)
Sh. Prem Paul Gupta (Brother)
(Sister and Brother-in-law)
Smt. Krishna and Sh. Mohinder Pal Vaid
Phone Nos.: 01923-236072, 9419148437
TENTH DAY KRIYA
It is to inform that the Tenth Day Kriya of Smt. Soomawati Raina wife of Late Sh Jagar Nath Raina of Chowgam Kashmir who attained Nirvana on 23rd of June, 2026 at House No 6 Kailash Vihar Bypass Camp Gole Gujral Road, Jammu near Khajuria Dotcom (Santra Morh Bypass), will be performed on 2nd July, 2026 (Thursday) at Akhnoor Ghat followed by Assembly at Muthi Ghat at 9:30 AM.
Grief Stricken:-
SONS & DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW
Smt. Kishni & Sh. Chuni Lal Raina (9086344890)
Smt. Usha & Sh. Ravinder Razdan Raina (9419889387)
Smt. Vijay & Sh. Satish Raina (9419250548)
Smt. Roshni & Sh. Rajesh Kumar Raina (6005053008)
Sh. Vinod Raina (9419562597)
Smt. Pamposh & Sh. Sanjay Raina (9818305195)
Smt. Anjli & Late Sh. Rakesh Raina (7006892274)
DAUGHTERS & SONS-IN-LAW
Smt. Phoola & Prof. O. N. Koul (8899094956)
Smt. Veena & Sh. Sanjay Bambroo (9876144883)
Smt. Anu & Dr.V. K. Bhat (94199 32506)
Smt. Anjali & Sh. Sujeet Bambroo (9419721575)
Mrs. Shalini & Mr. Prakash Jha (9755755579)
GRAND CHILDREN
Shikha, Prakash, Shalini, Kartik, Robin, Ravish, Khushi, Aryan, Anuj
Mourning From In-Laws' Side
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jijaji Dr Amar Nath Malmohi, Husband of Late Smt Rupa Bhat (Behanji), from Safakadal, Srinagar, who left for his heavenly abode on 28.06.2026.
Deeply mourned by:
Mrs Pushpa & Mr Poshkar Nath Dhar
Mr & Mrs Kanya Lal Dhar
Mr & Mrs Kuldeep Dhar
Mr Ashok Dhar
Mrs Santosh Koul & Mr Upinder Koul.
Kindly convey condolences on call:
9018323234, 9622043940, 9419130609, 9419201308.
Tearful Homage
We are unable to reconcile to the harsh
reality that you have left this mortal world.
Your meek smile reverberates in our minds and thy immense love fondles us in silence. We all miss you unfathomably. You dwell in our hearts and the value-based nurturing, serenity and subtle aura shall continue to remain our greatest patronage and galvanize us to embrace and emulate sublime virtues and values.
We pay our obeisance to your benign and benevolent subtle being.
Vincy Ji & Shivali, Shivank & Nishi, Dr. Rishi & Dr. Yogini, Sandeep & Dr. Shivani, Dr. Siddhi, Dr. Samriddhi & Master Urvil
Remembrance
18th Death Anniversary on 30th June 26
Eighteen years have passed since you left for heavenly abode. Your sweet memories are trasure for us. We feel your presence in every moment of our life. We pray to almighty to provide eternal peace to the departed soul.
Deeply remembered by
Smt. Neena (Wife)
Shivani & Sahil Singh (Daughter & Son-in-law)
Tushar Kalotra (Son)
Rishi Pal Kalotra & Santosh (Brother & Bhabi)
Hem Raj Kalotra & Toshi (Brother & Bhabi)
Bodh Raj Kalotra & Anita (Brother & Bhabi)
Mobile : 9419155993, 9103943006
10th day/kriya/rasam pagri
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Late Sh. Bal Krishan (Retired Deputy Commissioner Excise)
10th day will be performed on 30th June 2026 Tuesday at 11.00 am at H. No 885/2 JMC Talab Tillo, Main Chowk Jammu.
Kriya will be performed on 1st July 2026 Wednesday at 12.00 Noon at H. No 885/2 JMC Talab Tillo, Main Chowk Jammu.
Rasam Pagri will be performed on 1st July 2026 from 2.30 pm - 3.30 pm at Gurudwara Tahli Sahib, Talab Tillo Jammu.
We humbly request all our relatives, friends and well-wishers to kindly join us in offering prayers for the Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul and to cherish his loving memories forever.
\shanti\
GRIEF STRICKEN
Smt. Bimla Devi (Wife)
Chiketan (Son) 09419241959
Seema (Daughter)
Brothers, Sisters & Family
SHADMOS
Our beloved father,
SHRI
KAMLESH MISRI
peacefully left for his heavenly abode on
Monday, 5th January 2026
His SHADMOS will be held on
WEDNESDAY, 1ST JULY 2026
at our residence:
H No. 32, Ward No. 5
near Zanana Park, Reasi
FONDLY REMEMBERED BY
MISRI FAMILY
CONTACT NUMBERS :
9419156500, 9796818101, 7889602229, 9419913332
May his soul rest in eternal peace
Kriya/Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Manorama Sharma W/o Lt Sh. Vidya Sagar Sharma (Retd Dy Sect) on 20th June 2026 R/o 40-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Kriya will be held on 30th June 2026 at our residence 40-A Ext Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Uthala will be held on 1st July 2026 at Front Side of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar, Jammu from 3.30 pm to 4.30 PM
Grief stricken
Son & Daughter-in-Law
Mr. Dheeraj Sharma (BDO) & Mrs. Priyanka Sharma (Education Department)
Daughters & Son-in-Laws
Mrs. Ranju & Col. Sanjay Sharma
Late Mrs. Sudhi Sharma
Mrs. Sarika & Mr. Anshuman Sharma
Mob. No. 9419285820
Remembrance
“Twenty-two years have passed since you left this world, yet your spirit still shines
quietly guiding us, steadily and eternally’’.
“we all miss u’’
Remembered by :
Smt Shakuntla Gupta (Wife)
&
All family members
;”kJh fuokl
273/E Sainik Colony, Jammu
Ph. 0191-2573811, 9419784354
OBITUARY/TENTH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved smt. JAYA BHAT W/o Lt. Sh. Jawahar Lal Bhat on 26.6.2026 (Friday). Originally from Darbagh Harwan Kmr./Bhawani Nagar Janipur Jammu A/P Sheikhpura colony Srinagar (Budgam).
Tenth day kriya will be performed on 05/07/2026 Sunday at shadhipura Srinagar Kashmir & assembly will be held at Sheikhpura Colony near temple around 11:30 AM onwards.
GRIEF STRICKEN:-
Sh.Tej Krishen Bhat & Smt. Sushma Bhat -Son & Daughter in Law 9622325609
Sh. Sanjay Bhat & Smt. Jolly Bhat -Son & Daughter in law 8082381754
Sh. Ashok Ji Koul & Smt. Daisy Koul -Son in Law & Daughter 9879222045
Sh. Sunil Ji Hakhu & Smt. Rozy Hakhu -Son in law & Daughter 8128508511
Remembrance
Though you are no longer here with me, your love and presence remain in my heart every single day. I miss you with every breath, in every dream, and in all the quiet moments of life. No words can truly express the depth of my longing, but I want you to know that every moment we shared is a precious gift I will cherish forever.
As time goes on, my love for you remains unchanged—just as strong, just as deep. I will keep living with the hope that one day, we will meet again—in a place where there is no more parting, only eternal love.
Because I will always love you... more than words could ever say.
Deeply remembered by
Sarika Sharma (Wife)
CONDOLENCE
Devasthan Prabandhak Samiti Hawal, expresses its heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sh. Girdhari Lal Bhat S/o Late Sh. Neel Kanth Bhat, a native of Hawal village - Pulwama, who left for his heavenly abode on 22nd June, 2026 at New Delhi.
In this hour of profound grief, we pray to Mata Bheeda Bhagwati to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and Sadgati in Vaikunth. May the Almighty grant strength, courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
(Devasthan Prabandhak Samiti, Hawal)
A/P Durga Nagar, Jammu
(SHRADHANJALI)
An emergency meeting of the executive body of Shivji Mandir Committee Handwara was held today on the untimely demise of Smt. Khem Lata ji Kaw W/o Sh. Bansi Lal Kaw and daughter of Lt. Neelkanth Jalali of Ganesh Mohalla Handwara. She was the devotee of lord Ganesha. We pray to Mata Baderkali to grant peace to the departed noble and pious soul in Vaikunth Dham and give courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.
Om Shanti
CHAIRMAN
SHIVJI MANDIR COMMITTEE
GANESH MOHALLA HANDWARA
Mob: 9419196278
8th Death Anniversary
Remembrance
Time and life move on, but
your unforgetable sweet memories
and noble qualities full of love will always remains with us till our breath
Your blessings will always be with us
Deeply Missed By
Anand Family
Smt Bimla (Wife)
9419181543, 9419831400
CONDOLENCE
MATA CHANDI BHAKTI SANGATHAN TRUST, CHOWGAM
On behalf of Mata Chandi Bhakti Sangathan Trust, Chowgam, we expreess our deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the sad and untimely demise of Smt Soomawati Raina, wife of Late Sh Jagar Nath Raina of Bongam Chowgam Tehsil Devsar at present H.No. 6, Kailash Vihar, Bye Pass Camp, Gole Gujral Road, Jammu. She was a very noble and kind lady.
The MCBST prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Praying to the Almighty to grant them strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.
President
MCBST (Chowgam)
OM SHANTI
UTHALA / DHARAM SHANT
of Smt. Parkash Rani
W/o Late Sh. Ram Parkash Sharma (Rishi)
With profound grief and deep sorrow, it is informed that the UTHALA / DHARAM SHANT of Smt. Parkash Rani, who left for her heavenly abode on 19th June 2026, will be performed at our residence Moh Sheesh Mahal, W.No 15, near Annapurna Mandir on 1st July 2026, Wednesday from 11:00 hours onwards.
Grief Stricken :
Col. Rajesh Rishi & Mrs. Anjali Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)
Late Shri Rajeev Rishi & Mrs Jyoti Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)
Mr. Sanjeev Rishi & Mrs Anuja Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)
Dr. Shagun & Dr. Sumit (Granddaughter & Grand Son-in-law)
Aryan Rishi (Grandson)
Vanshika Rishi (Grand Daughter)
Vyom Rishi (Grandson)
With Deep Sorrow
Rishis and Sudans
REMEMBRANCE
A Father is not just a person, he is strength, guidance and silent love.
Today, our father is no longer with us, but his memories live in our heart forever the lessons he taught, the sacrifices he made and the love he gave will never fade away.
He was our protector, our teacher, and our biggest support even though he is gone, we feel his presence in every step we take.
Some people leave this world, but their love never leaves us.
We miss you every single day, Papa. Life will never be the same without you, but we will try to make you proud in everything we do.
REST IN PEACE, OUR HERO
DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY :-
Rashika and Avinash (Daughter and Son in law)
Romika and Swapnil (Daughter and Son in law)
Grand Children : Rudra and Golu
9960887000, 9797307143
Remembrance
Your memory is a treasure we carry in our hearts. May Allah bless your soul with eternal peace and grant you the highest place in Jannah. You are forever in our prayers.
Deeply missed by :
Wife, Son, Daughter
BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS
Whoever comes shall pass away; everyone must depart when their turn comes.
---Guru Nanak Dev Ji
In loving Memory of our dearest father.
Antim Ardaas Late S. Balwant Singh S/o S. Kahan Singh R/o Pritam Nagar, Deoli, Bishnah.
Arambh Sri Akhand Path Sahib on Friday, 03-07-2026 at 8.30 AM at their residence.
Bhog Sri Akhand Path Sahib on Sunday, 5-7-2026 at 8.30 AM at their residence
Final Diwan, Antim Ardaas & Samapti on Sunday, 05-07-2026 from 11.00 AM - 12.30 PM (and onwards) at Gurudwara Fateh Singh Ji, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
In Deep Sorrow, his Loving Children:
Narinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh
OBITUARY/TENTH DAY
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW, WE INFORM THE SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED SH. BUSHAN LAL RAINA S/O LATE SH. SHAM LAL RAINA ORIGINALLY RESIDENT OF VILLAGE AVIL KULGAM PRESENTLY AT LANE NO. 19 BLOCK 101 FLAT NO 9.
Mourning is held at community hall lane no 4 JAGTI TOWN SHIP.
TENTH DAY WILL BE PERFORMED AT MUTHI GATH, NEAR DIRECTOR EDUCATION OFFICE ON 07-07-2026.
GRIEF STRICKEN
SMT KHEMA RAINA (wife)
BABITA RAINA (DAUGHTER)
RINKU JI AND SUNITA BHAT(daughter & son in law)
SMT&SH.KANYA LAL RAINA (BROTHER)
SMT&SH BUSHAN LAL BHAT (SISTER AND BROTHER IN LAW)
Smt TOSHA RAZDAN (sister)
Ph no:- 8899280439
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the untimely and sad demise of Smt. Ratna Dhar, W/o Sh. Soom Nath Dhar on 23.6.2026, originally resident of Devi Angan (Hari Parbat), Srinagar. A/P H. No. 144-B-10, Vinayak Nagar, Sector-1, Muthi, Jammu.
TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on 2.7.2026 (Thursday) at Muthi Ghat, near Directorate Education Office, at 8:30 A.M.
GRIEF STRICKEN BY
Sh. Soom Nath Dhar (Husband)
Smt. Rani Dhar (Sister-in-law)
Sons and Daughter-in-law's
Badal Kumar
Vinod Kumar Dhar and Smt. Neena Dhar
Ashwani Dhar and Smt. Sunita Dhar
Daughter and Son-in-law
Smt. Usha Pandita and Sh. C. L. Pandita
Smt. Meena Koushal and Sh. G. S. Koushal
Smt. Menka Pandita and Sh. S. K. Pandita
Mob.: 9906029114, 9469225059
CONDOLENCE
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF WE EXPRESS OUR HEART FELT CONDOLENCES ON THE SAD DEMISE OF SHRI BAL KRISHAN SHARMA A FRIEND WHO WAS MORE LIKE A BROTHER TO ME. HE LEAVES BEHIND COUNTLEES MEMORIES
FROM: KULDEEP RAJ GUPTA. Retd. KAS
REMEMBRANCE ON THE
4TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF
Late Smt Anjna Kaul
W/o A K Kaul
Four years have passed but your love & memories remain forever deeply in our hearts. You are deeply missed & Lovingly remembered every day
Kaul Parivar
SHRADHANJALI
Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara in a meeting held on 28.06.2026 expressed heartfelt condolence on the untimely demise of Late Smt khem Lata Kaw W/o Sh Bansi Lal Kaw Ex Account/Cashier Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara erstwhile from Handwara At present 6/1A Bank Colony Camp Rood Talab Tillo Jammu. She left for heavenly abode on 24.06.2026. The executive body members held two minutes silence to pay respectful homage to the pious soul and prayed to Mata Bhaderkali to bestow Vaikunth Dham to departed soul and give enough courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Om Shanti Om
Rajinder Raina
Gen Secretary SDS Handwara kashmir
Mob no 9469266326 7889883048
REMEMBRANCE
25th death anniversary
of our beloved Grand Father S. Labh Singh on this day in 2001 he left us for his eternal journey. His life was a blessing & his memories are treasure beyond words. His love & blessings are always with us & will remain source of strength & inspiration for us.
DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY
Entire Arora Family 437/38 Laker Mandi Janipur
(Grand Son & Grand Daughter in law)
S. Gurmeet Singh & Sdn Amarpreet Kour
Grand Son in law & Grand Daughter)
S. Jagjit Singh & Sdn Rupinder Kour
(Grand Son in law & Daughter)
S. Rajinder Singh & Sdn. Jasmeet Kour
Jaspreet, Ikjot & Prabhjot (Great Grand Children)
SARDAR PAGRI HOUSE, Purani Mandi Jammu
Mob. 7889631284, 9419126516, 7006385550
OBITUARY
With profound grief and sorrow, it is to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Dulari Sadhu W/o Late S.L. Sadhu R/o Ganpatyar Sgr at present H.No. 2-B, Lane 3, Bantalab, Jammu, who left for her heavenly abode on 29 June, 2026.
Grief Stricken
Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law
Roshan Lal Sadhu & Rita Sadhu - 6005622965
Son & Daughter-in-law
Ashok Sadhu & Lovely Sadhu
9419200718, 9419789738
Daughter & Son-in-law
Neera Zutshi & Avtar Zutshi
Ph. No: 7006137273, 7006213879
Samast Sadhus, Zutshis, Khars, Misris
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we request you to join us for Uthala of Shri Chand Kumar
on 30th June 2026 (Tuesday)
Time 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM
Venue : Aryasamaj Temple Rehari, Jammu
GRIEF STRICKEN
Smt Semant Dandona- Wife
Udit Dandona (Son)
Sons & Daughter-in-Law
Saurabh Dandona & Neeti Dandona
Brother & Sister-in-Law
Ravi Kumar & Poonam Dandona
Grand Daughter Kiara
Sisters & Brother in laws
Sangeeta & Dinesh Gupta
(ex corporator- BJP)
Sheelam & Narender Wadhwa
Neelam & Lt Sh Brijmohan Arora
Sanjita and Lt Sh Sunil Sharma
Kindly grace this occasion with your presence and prayers.
Brother in law & Sister-in -law
Ms Neelam Gupta & Adarsh Gupta
(Retd AGM JK Bank)
Seemant : 9717924989
Dinesh : 9419101256
Saneeta : 9419797856