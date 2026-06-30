Obituaries Post

CREMATION

With profound grief we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Dr Bansi Lal Raina S/o Lt. Dr Anant Ram Shastri R/o 37 B/B 2nd extension Gandhi Nagar Jammu .

The cremation shall take place at Shastri Nagar cremation ground on 30/06/2026 at evening 6 pm .

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Grief StriCken

Dr Kamla Badyal ( Wife )

Sons and Daughter in law

Dr Aditya Raina and Dr Juhi Sharma

Dr Sumeru Raina and Dr Shruti Seth

Brothers and Sisters

Smt Saroj Spolia W/o Lt. Shri S K Spolia

Sh Rajeev Raina and Smt Susheela Raina

Dr Arvind Raina and Smt Abha Raina

Ph 9925054245, 6005503714

Cremation

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Wg Cdr Tej Krishan Kabu.

Cremation Time:

11.30 am, 30 June 2026

Moksh Dham, Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram, Haryana

Departure at 10.45 am from Home

B-901, Tulip Ivory, Sector 70 Gurgaon

In Grief: Kabus, Kouls, Dhars

Mobile: Chetan Kabu + 91 9901688000, + 91 9740205000

CREMATION

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Pushpa Devi, W/o Late Shri Om Prakash Soi on 29-06-2026.

The Cremation will take place on 30 June at 1:00 PM at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, Jammu.

We humbly request your prayers and gracious presence as we bid her a final farewell.

Om Shanti

Soi Family

(Snowax Dry Cleaners)

+91 94191 97766, +91 94191 95470

Rasam Pagri/ Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow it is informed that Rasam Pagri/ Uthala of Sh. Yash Pal Gupta (Master) S/o. Late Sh. Pashori Lal Gupta R/o. House No. 95 Ward No. 7, Bishnah will be observed on Wednesday 1st July 2026 at 5.00 PM to 6.00PM at Beotra Hall Main Bazar Bishnah.

Grief Stricken:-

(Daughter-in-law and Son)

Monika and Munish Gupta

(Daughter and Son-in-law)

Dr. Rajni and Dr. Sonu

Smt. Kanta Gupta (Sister-in-law)

Sh. Prem Paul Gupta (Brother)

(Sister and Brother-in-law)

Smt. Krishna and Sh. Mohinder Pal Vaid

Phone Nos.: 01923-236072, 9419148437

TENTH DAY KRIYA

It is to inform that the Tenth Day Kriya of Smt. Soomawati Raina wife of Late Sh Jagar Nath Raina of Chowgam Kashmir who attained Nirvana on 23rd of June, 2026 at House No 6 Kailash Vihar Bypass Camp Gole Gujral Road, Jammu near Khajuria Dotcom (Santra Morh Bypass), will be performed on 2nd July, 2026 (Thursday) at Akhnoor Ghat followed by Assembly at Muthi Ghat at 9:30 AM.

Grief Stricken:-

SONS & DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW

Smt. Kishni & Sh. Chuni Lal Raina (9086344890)

Smt. Usha & Sh. Ravinder Razdan Raina (9419889387)

Smt. Vijay & Sh. Satish Raina (9419250548)

Smt. Roshni & Sh. Rajesh Kumar Raina (6005053008)

Sh. Vinod Raina (9419562597)

Smt. Pamposh & Sh. Sanjay Raina (9818305195)

Smt. Anjli & Late Sh. Rakesh Raina (7006892274)

DAUGHTERS & SONS-IN-LAW

Smt. Phoola & Prof. O. N. Koul (8899094956)

Smt. Veena & Sh. Sanjay Bambroo (9876144883)

Smt. Anu & Dr.V. K. Bhat (94199 32506)

Smt. Anjali & Sh. Sujeet Bambroo (9419721575)

Mrs. Shalini & Mr. Prakash Jha (9755755579)

GRAND CHILDREN

Shikha, Prakash, Shalini, Kartik, Robin, Ravish, Khushi, Aryan, Anuj

Mourning From In-Laws' Side

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jijaji Dr Amar Nath Malmohi, Husband of Late Smt Rupa Bhat (Behanji), from Safakadal, Srinagar, who left for his heavenly abode on 28.06.2026.

Deeply mourned by:

Mrs Pushpa & Mr Poshkar Nath Dhar

Mr & Mrs Kanya Lal Dhar

Mr & Mrs Kuldeep Dhar

Mr Ashok Dhar

Mrs Santosh Koul & Mr Upinder Koul.

Kindly convey condolences on call:

9018323234, 9622043940, 9419130609, 9419201308.

Tearful Homage

We are unable to reconcile to the harsh

reality that you have left this mortal world.

Your meek smile reverberates in our minds and thy immense love fondles us in silence. We all miss you unfathomably. You dwell in our hearts and the value-based nurturing, serenity and subtle aura shall continue to remain our greatest patronage and galvanize us to embrace and emulate sublime virtues and values.

We pay our obeisance to your benign and benevolent subtle being.

Vincy Ji & Shivali, Shivank & Nishi, Dr. Rishi & Dr. Yogini, Sandeep & Dr. Shivani, Dr. Siddhi, Dr. Samriddhi & Master Urvil

Remembrance

18th Death Anniversary on 30th June 26

Eighteen years have passed since you left for heavenly abode. Your sweet memories are trasure for us. We feel your presence in every moment of our life. We pray to almighty to provide eternal peace to the departed soul.

Deeply remembered by

Smt. Neena (Wife)

Shivani & Sahil Singh (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Tushar Kalotra (Son)

Rishi Pal Kalotra & Santosh (Brother & Bhabi)

Hem Raj Kalotra & Toshi (Brother & Bhabi)

Bodh Raj Kalotra & Anita (Brother & Bhabi)

Mobile : 9419155993, 9103943006

10th day/kriya/rasam pagri

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Late Sh. Bal Krishan (Retired Deputy Commissioner Excise)

10th day will be performed on 30th June 2026 Tuesday at 11.00 am at H. No 885/2 JMC Talab Tillo, Main Chowk Jammu.

Kriya will be performed on 1st July 2026 Wednesday at 12.00 Noon at H. No 885/2 JMC Talab Tillo, Main Chowk Jammu.

Rasam Pagri will be performed on 1st July 2026 from 2.30 pm - 3.30 pm at Gurudwara Tahli Sahib, Talab Tillo Jammu.

We humbly request all our relatives, friends and well-wishers to kindly join us in offering prayers for the Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul and to cherish his loving memories forever.

\shanti\

GRIEF STRICKEN

Smt. Bimla Devi (Wife)

Chiketan (Son) 09419241959

Seema (Daughter)

Brothers, Sisters & Family

SHADMOS

Our beloved father,

SHRI

KAMLESH MISRI

peacefully left for his heavenly abode on

Monday, 5th January 2026

His SHADMOS will be held on

WEDNESDAY, 1ST JULY 2026

at our residence:

H No. 32, Ward No. 5

near Zanana Park, Reasi

FONDLY REMEMBERED BY

MISRI FAMILY

CONTACT NUMBERS :

9419156500, 9796818101, 7889602229, 9419913332

May his soul rest in eternal peace

Kriya/Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Manorama Sharma W/o Lt Sh. Vidya Sagar Sharma (Retd Dy Sect) on 20th June 2026 R/o 40-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Kriya will be held on 30th June 2026 at our residence 40-A Ext Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Uthala will be held on 1st July 2026 at Front Side of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar, Jammu from 3.30 pm to 4.30 PM

Grief stricken

Son & Daughter-in-Law

Mr. Dheeraj Sharma (BDO) & Mrs. Priyanka Sharma (Education Department)

Daughters & Son-in-Laws

Mrs. Ranju & Col. Sanjay Sharma

Late Mrs. Sudhi Sharma

Mrs. Sarika & Mr. Anshuman Sharma

Mob. No. 9419285820

Remembrance

“Twenty-two years have passed since you left this world, yet your spirit still shines

quietly guiding us, steadily and eternally’’.

“we all miss u’’

Remembered by :

Smt Shakuntla Gupta (Wife)

&

All family members

;”kJh fuokl

273/E Sainik Colony, Jammu

Ph. 0191-2573811, 9419784354

OBITUARY/TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved smt. JAYA BHAT W/o Lt. Sh. Jawahar Lal Bhat on 26.6.2026 (Friday). Originally from Darbagh Harwan Kmr./Bhawani Nagar Janipur Jammu A/P Sheikhpura colony Srinagar (Budgam).

Tenth day kriya will be performed on 05/07/2026 Sunday at shadhipura Srinagar Kashmir & assembly will be held at Sheikhpura Colony near temple around 11:30 AM onwards.

GRIEF STRICKEN:-

Sh.Tej Krishen Bhat & Smt. Sushma Bhat -Son & Daughter in Law 9622325609

Sh. Sanjay Bhat & Smt. Jolly Bhat -Son & Daughter in law 8082381754

Sh. Ashok Ji Koul & Smt. Daisy Koul -Son in Law & Daughter 9879222045

Sh. Sunil Ji Hakhu & Smt. Rozy Hakhu -Son in law & Daughter 8128508511

Remembrance

Though you are no longer here with me, your love and presence remain in my heart every single day. I miss you with every breath, in every dream, and in all the quiet moments of life. No words can truly express the depth of my longing, but I want you to know that every moment we shared is a precious gift I will cherish forever.

As time goes on, my love for you remains unchanged—just as strong, just as deep. I will keep living with the hope that one day, we will meet again—in a place where there is no more parting, only eternal love.

Because I will always love you... more than words could ever say.

Deeply remembered by

Sarika Sharma (Wife)

CONDOLENCE

Devasthan Prabandhak Samiti Hawal, expresses its heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sh. Girdhari Lal Bhat S/o Late Sh. Neel Kanth Bhat, a native of Hawal village - Pulwama, who left for his heavenly abode on 22nd June, 2026 at New Delhi.

In this hour of profound grief, we pray to Mata Bheeda Bhagwati to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and Sadgati in Vaikunth. May the Almighty grant strength, courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

(Devasthan Prabandhak Samiti, Hawal)

A/P Durga Nagar, Jammu

(SHRADHANJALI)

An emergency meeting of the executive body of Shivji Mandir Committee Handwara was held today on the untimely demise of Smt. Khem Lata ji Kaw W/o Sh. Bansi Lal Kaw and daughter of Lt. Neelkanth Jalali of Ganesh Mohalla Handwara. She was the devotee of lord Ganesha. We pray to Mata Baderkali to grant peace to the departed noble and pious soul in Vaikunth Dham and give courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Om Shanti

CHAIRMAN

SHIVJI MANDIR COMMITTEE

GANESH MOHALLA HANDWARA

Mob: 9419196278

8th Death Anniversary

Remembrance

Time and life move on, but

your unforgetable sweet memories

and noble qualities full of love will always remains with us till our breath

Your blessings will always be with us

Deeply Missed By

Anand Family

Smt Bimla (Wife)

9419181543, 9419831400

CONDOLENCE

MATA CHANDI BHAKTI SANGATHAN TRUST, CHOWGAM

On behalf of Mata Chandi Bhakti Sangathan Trust, Chowgam, we expreess our deepest sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the sad and untimely demise of Smt Soomawati Raina, wife of Late Sh Jagar Nath Raina of Bongam Chowgam Tehsil Devsar at present H.No. 6, Kailash Vihar, Bye Pass Camp, Gole Gujral Road, Jammu. She was a very noble and kind lady.

The MCBST prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed our heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Praying to the Almighty to grant them strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

President

MCBST (Chowgam)

OM SHANTI

UTHALA / DHARAM SHANT

of Smt. Parkash Rani

W/o Late Sh. Ram Parkash Sharma (Rishi)

With profound grief and deep sorrow, it is informed that the UTHALA / DHARAM SHANT of Smt. Parkash Rani, who left for her heavenly abode on 19th June 2026, will be performed at our residence Moh Sheesh Mahal, W.No 15, near Annapurna Mandir on 1st July 2026, Wednesday from 11:00 hours onwards.

Grief Stricken :

Col. Rajesh Rishi & Mrs. Anjali Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)

Late Shri Rajeev Rishi & Mrs Jyoti Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)

Mr. Sanjeev Rishi & Mrs Anuja Rishi (Son & Daughter-in-law)

Dr. Shagun & Dr. Sumit (Granddaughter & Grand Son-in-law)

Aryan Rishi (Grandson)

Vanshika Rishi (Grand Daughter)

Vyom Rishi (Grandson)

With Deep Sorrow

Rishis and Sudans

REMEMBRANCE

A Father is not just a person, he is strength, guidance and silent love.

Today, our father is no longer with us, but his memories live in our heart forever the lessons he taught, the sacrifices he made and the love he gave will never fade away.

He was our protector, our teacher, and our biggest support even though he is gone, we feel his presence in every step we take.

Some people leave this world, but their love never leaves us.

We miss you every single day, Papa. Life will never be the same without you, but we will try to make you proud in everything we do.

REST IN PEACE, OUR HERO

DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY :-

Rashika and Avinash (Daughter and Son in law)

Romika and Swapnil (Daughter and Son in law)

Grand Children : Rudra and Golu

9960887000, 9797307143

Remembrance

Your memory is a treasure we carry in our hearts. May Allah bless your soul with eternal peace and grant you the highest place in Jannah. You are forever in our prayers.

Deeply missed by :

Wife, Son, Daughter

BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Whoever comes shall pass away; everyone must depart when their turn comes.

---Guru Nanak Dev Ji

In loving Memory of our dearest father.

Antim Ardaas Late S. Balwant Singh S/o S. Kahan Singh R/o Pritam Nagar, Deoli, Bishnah.

Arambh Sri Akhand Path Sahib on Friday, 03-07-2026 at 8.30 AM at their residence.

Bhog Sri Akhand Path Sahib on Sunday, 5-7-2026 at 8.30 AM at their residence

Final Diwan, Antim Ardaas & Samapti on Sunday, 05-07-2026 from 11.00 AM - 12.30 PM (and onwards) at Gurudwara Fateh Singh Ji, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

In Deep Sorrow, his Loving Children:

Narinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

OBITUARY/TENTH DAY

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW, WE INFORM THE SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED SH. BUSHAN LAL RAINA S/O LATE SH. SHAM LAL RAINA ORIGINALLY RESIDENT OF VILLAGE AVIL KULGAM PRESENTLY AT LANE NO. 19 BLOCK 101 FLAT NO 9.

Mourning is held at community hall lane no 4 JAGTI TOWN SHIP.

TENTH DAY WILL BE PERFORMED AT MUTHI GATH, NEAR DIRECTOR EDUCATION OFFICE ON 07-07-2026.

GRIEF STRICKEN

SMT KHEMA RAINA (wife)

BABITA RAINA (DAUGHTER)

RINKU JI AND SUNITA BHAT(daughter & son in law)

SMT&SH.KANYA LAL RAINA (BROTHER)

SMT&SH BUSHAN LAL BHAT (SISTER AND BROTHER IN LAW)

Smt TOSHA RAZDAN (sister)

Ph no:- 8899280439

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the untimely and sad demise of Smt. Ratna Dhar, W/o Sh. Soom Nath Dhar on 23.6.2026, originally resident of Devi Angan (Hari Parbat), Srinagar. A/P H. No. 144-B-10, Vinayak Nagar, Sector-1, Muthi, Jammu.

TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on 2.7.2026 (Thursday) at Muthi Ghat, near Directorate Education Office, at 8:30 A.M.

GRIEF STRICKEN BY

Sh. Soom Nath Dhar (Husband)

Smt. Rani Dhar (Sister-in-law)

Sons and Daughter-in-law's

Badal Kumar

Vinod Kumar Dhar and Smt. Neena Dhar

Ashwani Dhar and Smt. Sunita Dhar

Daughter and Son-in-law

Smt. Usha Pandita and Sh. C. L. Pandita

Smt. Meena Koushal and Sh. G. S. Koushal

Smt. Menka Pandita and Sh. S. K. Pandita

Mob.: 9906029114, 9469225059

CONDOLENCE

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF WE EXPRESS OUR HEART FELT CONDOLENCES ON THE SAD DEMISE OF SHRI BAL KRISHAN SHARMA A FRIEND WHO WAS MORE LIKE A BROTHER TO ME. HE LEAVES BEHIND COUNTLEES MEMORIES

FROM: KULDEEP RAJ GUPTA. Retd. KAS

REMEMBRANCE ON THE

4TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF

Late Smt Anjna Kaul

W/o A K Kaul

Four years have passed but your love & memories remain forever deeply in our hearts. You are deeply missed & Lovingly remembered every day

Kaul Parivar

SHRADHANJALI

Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara in a meeting held on 28.06.2026 expressed heartfelt condolence on the untimely demise of Late Smt khem Lata Kaw W/o Sh Bansi Lal Kaw Ex Account/Cashier Sanatan Dharam Sabha Handwara erstwhile from Handwara At present 6/1A Bank Colony Camp Rood Talab Tillo Jammu. She left for heavenly abode on 24.06.2026. The executive body members held two minutes silence to pay respectful homage to the pious soul and prayed to Mata Bhaderkali to bestow Vaikunth Dham to departed soul and give enough courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Om Shanti Om

Rajinder Raina

Gen Secretary SDS Handwara kashmir

Mob no 9469266326 7889883048

REMEMBRANCE

25th death anniversary

of our beloved Grand Father S. Labh Singh on this day in 2001 he left us for his eternal journey. His life was a blessing & his memories are treasure beyond words. His love & blessings are always with us & will remain source of strength & inspiration for us.

DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY

Entire Arora Family 437/38 Laker Mandi Janipur

(Grand Son & Grand Daughter in law)

S. Gurmeet Singh & Sdn Amarpreet Kour

Grand Son in law & Grand Daughter)

S. Jagjit Singh & Sdn Rupinder Kour

(Grand Son in law & Daughter)

S. Rajinder Singh & Sdn. Jasmeet Kour

Jaspreet, Ikjot & Prabhjot (Great Grand Children)

SARDAR PAGRI HOUSE, Purani Mandi Jammu

Mob. 7889631284, 9419126516, 7006385550

OBITUARY

With profound grief and sorrow, it is to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Dulari Sadhu W/o Late S.L. Sadhu R/o Ganpatyar Sgr at present H.No. 2-B, Lane 3, Bantalab, Jammu, who left for her heavenly abode on 29 June, 2026.

Grief Stricken

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law

Roshan Lal Sadhu & Rita Sadhu - 6005622965

Son & Daughter-in-law

Ashok Sadhu & Lovely Sadhu

9419200718, 9419789738

Daughter & Son-in-law

Neera Zutshi & Avtar Zutshi

Ph. No: 7006137273, 7006213879

Samast Sadhus, Zutshis, Khars, Misris

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we request you to join us for Uthala of Shri Chand Kumar

on 30th June 2026 (Tuesday)

Time 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Venue : Aryasamaj Temple Rehari, Jammu

GRIEF STRICKEN

Smt Semant Dandona- Wife

Udit Dandona (Son)

Sons & Daughter-in-Law

Saurabh Dandona & Neeti Dandona

Brother & Sister-in-Law

Ravi Kumar & Poonam Dandona

Grand Daughter Kiara

Sisters & Brother in laws

Sangeeta & Dinesh Gupta

(ex corporator- BJP)

Sheelam & Narender Wadhwa

Neelam & Lt Sh Brijmohan Arora

Sanjita and Lt Sh Sunil Sharma

Kindly grace this occasion with your presence and prayers.

Brother in law & Sister-in -law

Ms Neelam Gupta & Adarsh Gupta

(Retd AGM JK Bank)

Seemant : 9717924989

Dinesh : 9419101256

Saneeta : 9419797856