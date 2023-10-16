OBITUARIES

CREMATION
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Kaka Ram Sharma (Prade Fruit -Wale), S/o Lt. Sh. Sheru Ram, R/o 207, Sarwal Colony, Jammu, who exipred on 14.10.2023 at Jammu.
Cremation will take place at 4 P.M., on Monday, 16.10.2023, at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, Jammu.
Grief Stricken
Smt. Santosh Sharma- Wife
Sons and Daughters-in-Law:-
Deepak Sharma and Renu Sharma
Varun Sharma and Shiveta Sharma
Daughters and Sons-in-Law:-
Ashu Sharma and Satish Sharma
Sushma Sharma and Narinder Sharma
Grand Children:- Daksh Sharma, Vihan Sharma, Saransh Sharma,
Shruti Sharma, Shinaya Sharma
Contact Details:- 7889670124 (Deepak Sharma)
9622212148 (Varun Sharma)
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you about the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Vijay Kachroo S/o Late Sh. Sham Lal Kachroo, Originally resident of Kharyar, Srinagar A/P 308A New Plot, Jammu, on 15th Oct, 2023.
The Cremation will take place on 16th Oct, 2023, 10:30am, at Bantalab Cremation ground.
Grief stricken:
Kachroo Family
+919810350630, +919920305693, +919971144741
Cremation
With profound grief & sorrow we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Madan Mohan Sharma S/o Late Sh. Devinder Sharma R/o Kandoli Nagrota Jammu.
Cremation will take place on 16th October at Shamshan Ghat near Khelgaon Sainik School Nagrota at 12 Noon.
Grief stricken:
Smt. Nisha Sharma (Wife)
Vishav Sharma (Son)
Bhabhi and Brother
Smt Neelam and Sh. Ravi Sharma.
Smt. Rishu and Sh. Durga Dass.
Smt Pooja and Sh.Ajay Sharma
Ph. No 9796437777, 9906100648 9419228757, 9419304686
Fifth Day
With profound grief and sorrow , we inform the sad demise of our beloved daughter Mrs Pooja Verma W/o Sh Dayal Verma who expired on 14/10/2023 (Saturday)
Fifth day will be performed on 16-10-2023 “MONDAY” on 12-00 Noon to 1-p.m. At: Shree Ravi Dass ji Mandir, Krishna Nagar Jammu.
Grief Stricken:
Sandeep Handa “Brother” H/o: Jyoti Handa ” Bhabi” S/o. Lt. Sh. Ashwani Handa H/o : Lt. Smt. Anjana Handa
R/O : 290, Krishana Nagar Jammu
Mob. 9622323309, 9682698116
Nanake’s: Sh. Vijay Kumar Sood and Sh. Ajay Kumar Sood S/o. Lt. Sh. Santosh Chand Sood H/o. Lt Smt. Susheela Devi Sood
R/O: 736, Sec. 3, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. Mob. 9419125750, 9419227553
UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Kamla Devi W/o Late Sh Bishan Das Gupta (Kirpind Wale) R/o 213, Mohalla Paharian, Jammu expired on 24-09-2023.
UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI shall be held on 16-10-2023, Monday, 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Dogra Brahman Sabha, Parade, Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN :
Sons & Daughter-in-law
Sh Jugal Kishore & Smt Mohini Devi
(Bishan Karyana Store, Malhotra Street, Jammu)
Sh Sanjeev Kumar (Joint Commissioner Food Safety) & Dr Jyoti Gupta
Daughters & Son-in-law
Smt Neelam Gupta & Sh Subash Gupta
Smt Seema Gupta & Sh Parveen Gupta
Smt Jyoti Gupta & Dr Sunil Gupta
Smt Chanchalo Devi W/o Late Sh Chaman Lal (Jethani)
Sh Bharat Bhushan & Smt Darshna (Devar & Devrani)
Smt Bachno Devi W/o Late Sh Kewal Krishan (Nanad)
Grand Sons & Grand Daughter-in-law
Sh Puneet Pargal & Smt Sheena Gupta
Sh Krish Mahajan
Mob: 9419191357, 9796872211, 7051473095
UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of Smt. Nirmal Kanta W/o Late Roshan Lal Dutta Mother of Anil Dutta (Filly) BJP Leader R/o Dalpatian Mohalla Ward No 05 Jammu.
Uthala will be performed on Dt 16.10.2023 Monday From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m at Aggarwal Sabha.
Son & Daughter In Law
Sh.Anil Dutta (Filli) & Smt. Sakshi Dutta
Daughter & Son in Law
Smt. Reeta Koushal &
Sh. Shakti Koushal
Daughter
Miss Sonia Dutta
Grand Son & Grand Daughters
Aarav, Lovanya, Goutam, Manu
Ph.7006343300
10TH DAY/13TH DAY
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kanta Devi W/o Sh. Butti Singh (Billawar) R/o H. No. 48 F Extn. 09 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Tenth Day will be held on 17th of October 2023 (Tuesday) at Gorkha Mandir at 11 am.
13th Day will be held on 20th of October 2023 (Friday) at Our Residence.
Grief Stricken
Rajinder & Virander Singh (Son)
Itti & Isha Rajput (Daughter)
Pooja & Anoop Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-law)
Grand Children:- Mehvesh & Mayur Sharma
Contact No. 9906014710, 9070076007, 9682377588
REMEMBRANCE
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
We may be living in two different worlds today but my dear brother, our memories are eternal and omnipresent in both worlds.
Happy Birthday in Heaven.
Deeply Remembered by:-
Suman & Nagarmal Khajuria (Didi & Jijaji)
(Niece & Nephew-in-Law)
Dr. Iesha & Mr. Amit Sharma
(Nephew & Niece-in-Law)
Er. Ritesh & Dr. Shveatra
Remembrance
Munna we can’t forget this fatefull day (2nd Navratra) We miss you in every moment, you will always remain in our hearts.
Grief Stricken
Mother & Father
Late Swarn Abrol & Kuldeep Kumar Verma
And All Family Members of Dadke & Nanke
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
Happy Birthday to the best Dad in the world. You may not be physically with us now, but we hope God will tell you just how much we miss you & cherish our memories together everyday.
We love you Dad.
Your love and values guides us every moment. We pray to the Almighty to Grant eternal peace to your noble soul.
Deeply missed & remembered by :-
Dulari Bhat
Meena and Chand Ji Koul
Nirja Raina
Sanjay & Anita Bhat
Sunil & Simpy BhatMona, Ashwani, Sohail, Amit, Chetan, Aaryan, Sumit, Satiyam, Cherry, Neeru
REMEMBRANCE
Your sudden departure for heavenly abode on 12th Oct.2023 has shattered our life. Death ends life not the relationship. We feel your painful absence every moment because some voids can never be filled. As time goes by, we miss you more with silent tears. We always pray to the Almighty God to bless and bestow eternal peace to your pious soul.
DEEPLY MISSED AND FONDLY REMEMBERED BY:
Smt.& Sh. Sushma Raina & Rattan Lal Raina
Smt.& Sh. Kiran Panwar & Rajesh Panwar
Smt.& Sh.Sonal Raina & Ravinder Raina
GRAND CHILDREN: Shreya, Ashwin & Ashvik
Contact No. 8492853325
CONDOLENCE
We condole the sad and untimely demise of S. Jaswinder Singh (Rly. Department, Jammu) S/o Late S. Kalyan Singh (Hari Nagar, Delhi Wale), A/P Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu on 08.10.2023.
We also pray Akalpurakh to bestow Eternal Peace to the departed soul and Give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Grief Stricken
S. Harbhajan Singh (Retd. Manager, Bank of India) R/o 461/C, Jeevan Nagar, Digiana, Jammu
& his entire Family Members:
Sdn. Paramjit Kour
S. Gurpartap Singh
Ms. Raspreet Kour
Mob. No.9622977333
mourning from maluIn side
With profound grief & sorrow, we intimate the sad & untimely demise of our Jija Ji Sh. Chuni Lal Pandita (Dass) S/o Late Sh. Shyam Lal Pandita R/o Bomai-Sopore H/o Smt. Reeta Pandita presently Udaywalla-Bohri near PNB Bank on 14-10-2023.
Mourning from Maluin Side will be held at H.No. 31, Shanker Colony, Gangyal Near Police Station Gangyal Jammu.
Brothers & Babhis
Smt. & Shri Jawahar Lal Raina
Smt. & Shri Rattan lal Raina
Smt. & Shri Chand Ji Raina
Smt. Usha Raina – Bhabhi
Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law
Smt. & Shri Chaman Lal Pandita
Smt. & Shri Roop Krishen Bhat
Mob.: 9419190936, 9419605608, 7006234819
Mourning from Malun Side
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved sister Smt. Prabha Thaploo W/o Lt. Sh. Jawahar Lal Thaploo D/o Lt. Sh. Shanker Nath Watloo of Akingam Anantnag Kashmir originally R/o Lal Chowk Anantnag Kashmir presently at Lane No. 19, Block No. 99, Flat No. 22 Jagti Township.
Mourning from Malun Side will be held at the above address.
Grief Strickens
Smt. Kamla Ji Mattoo W/o Lt. Sh. CL Mattoo of Anantnag
Smt. Kanta Ji W/o Manohar Krishan Raina of Salia Anantnag
Smt. Veena Ji & Sh. P.L Watloo of Akingam Kashmir
Mob No. 9868977964, 9086557202
RASAM PAGRI
With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Chanchal Gupta W/o Sh. Mohan Lal Gupta, H.No. 214, Sec. No. 2, Shivalik Puram, Janipur Colony, Jammu.
Rasam Pagri shall be performed on 16th Oct, 2023 (Monday) from 3 PM to 4 PM at our residence.
Grief Stricken
Sh. Mohan Lal Gupta – Husband
Daughter & Son-in-law
Mrs. Savita Gupta & Mr. Deepak Aggarwal
Son & Daughter-in-law
Mr. Sanjay Gupta & Mrs. Indu Gupta
Mr. Tarun Gupta – Son
Grand Children: Mridul, Ridhima, Nayara, Kanika
Ph.No.: 7889613223, 7889501254
UTHALA
with profound grief and sorrow, we inform you the sad demise of BELOVED BIMLA DEVI w/o late sh. Krishan lal Gupta R/o Preet Nagar Jammu WHO LEFT FOR HEAVENLY ABODE ON 13 -10-2023 (FRIDAY).
UTHALA WILL BE PERFORMED AT GORKHA MANDIR SECTOR 4, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU ON 16-10-2023 (MONDAY) FROM 03:00 P.M.-04:00 P.M.
GRIEF STRICKEN
subash Gupta (son) 7006288309
raju Gupta (son). 8825049001
6005266835
UTHALA
Uthala of our beloved Sh. Sham Lal Sawhney, S/o Late Sh. Girdhari Lal Sawhney, R/o Mubarak Mandi Bazar, Jammu who expired on 14/10/2023 will be held today (16-10-2023, Monday) at Gurudwara Shri Taali Sahib, near BEE ENN Hospital, Talab Tillo, Jammu from 4.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.
Grief Stricken:-
Smt. Neena Sawhney (Wife)
Smt. Primla Sawhney (Bhabhi)
Meenu & Satish Sawhney (Bhabhi & Brother)
Ravi & Neelam Malhotra (Brother-in-law & Sister)
Vijay & Anita Anand (Brother-in-law & Sister)
Pradeep & Charu Bhatia (Daughter & Son-in-law)
Jyoti & Rohit Sawhney (Daughter-in-law & Son)
Grand Children: Darsheel, Sanna, Sonal & Parth.
And all Sawhney & Nanda Family.
Ph.: 9419166929, 9796495285
“A parent’s legacy is not measured in years, but in the love, they leave behind and the impact they had on the lives they touched”.
“Homage To Our Beloved Grandma”
“Losing a loved one is a tough phase, and it makes us realize how fragile this life is?
We need to be strong enough to get through these times”
“To our revered mother in heaven, mom, we haven’t heard your voice in all these two years, but our hearts still have conversations with you every day. Thank you for always loving and guiding us, even though you are no longer here with us, we can still feel your love guiding us. You are always in our heart and prayers”
“We love you and miss you dearly”
From: All Loved Ones
PHONE: 9469132634, 9419117231
adh barkhi
I missed you today just as I missed you yesterday. Just as I will miss you for the rest of my life.
Adh Barkhi of my beloved wife Late Smt Tripta Sharma will be performed on Tuesday i.e 17.10.2023 at our residence House No. 3, Ward No. 2 Indira Colony, Old Janipur, Jammu on 12 Noon.
Grief Stricken :
Rajesh Kr Sharma – Husband
Smt Kamles Sharma – Mother in law
Ms Gunjan Sharma- Daughter
Mr Vasu Sharma- Son
Smt Jyoti Sharma W/o Lt Rajinder Sharma (Sister in law)
Smt Dimple & Sh Kamal Khajuria (Sister in law & Brother in law)
Brother & Bhabhi
Smt & Sh Anil Sharma & Meena Sharma (PNB)
Smt Anju Sharma W/o Lt Sh Vinod Sharma (JK Bank)
Smt & Sh Ajay Sharma & Bindu Sharma (XEN Irrigation Deptt)
Smt & Sh Rakesh Sharma & Jyoti Sharma (Edu Deptt)
Smt & Sh Pankaj Sharma & Kiran Sharma (Dy SP JK Police)
Mobile Nos. 6005284978, 7889485686, 7006029898
UTHALA / RASAM PAGRI
With perfound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved and respected Sh. Gian Chand Sharma (Retd Master) Husband of Smt. Swadesh Sharma R/o H.No. 124, Ward Ño. 8, Manda, Akhnoor.
Uthala / Rasam Pagri will be performed on 16/10/2023 (Monday) From 4 P.M to 5 P.M at Kameshwar Mandir Akhnoor.
Grief Stricken
Smt. Swadesh Sharma (Wife)
(Daughters in law & Sons)
Smt. Amita Sharma & Atul Sharma
Smt Poonam Sharma & Gaurav Sharma
Sister In Law & Brother In Law
Smt Geeta & Late Sh. B.D Sharma
Late Smt Nirmal Kanta & Sh. Inder Sharma
Smt Kunti Devi & Sh Thoru Ram Sharma
Smt Sudha & Sh. Rajinder Saraf
Aarya & Daanika (Grand Children)
Banathia Family & Khajuria Family
M/s Kameshwar News Agency Akhnoor.
M/s Sonia Traders Bus Stand Akhnoor.
M/s Kameshwar Sty & Booksellers Akhnoor.
M/s Rahul Communication Daskal, Morh Akhnoor
9419100132, 9419100314
OBITUARY
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that our beloved Sh. Chuni Lal Dass (Kaka Ji) S/o Late Shyam Lal Dass R/O Bomai Sopore, Kashmir A/P H No 4, L No 3 Patta Bohri Jammu left for heavenly abode on 14-10-2023.
10th Day will be performed on Monday 23-10-2023 at 8 AM, Muthi Ghat near the Directorate of School Education.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Smt. Kamalawati (Mother)
Smt. Reeta Ji (Wife)
Mr.Mohit (Son)
Ms.Monica (Daughter)
Bhabis & Brothers
Smt & Sh. Shiban Ji
Smt & Sh Ramesh Kumar
Smt & Sh Satish Kumar
Sister & Brother in law
Smt Asha Ji & Sh R.K. Saproo
Mob: 7006346289, 9469231236
Antim Ardas
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved S. Jaswinder Singh (Rly. Department, Jammu) S/o Late S. Kalyan Singh (Hari Nagar, Delhi Wale), A/P Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 08.10.2023. The Antim Ardas will be performed as per programme given below:-
PROGRAMME:
Aramb Sri Akhand Path Sahib (at residence): 15.10.2023 (Sunday) at 9.00 AM.
Bhog Sri Akhand Path Sahib (at residence): 17.10.2023 (Tuesday) at 9.00 AM.
Shabad Kirtan and Antim Ardas: From 10 am to 12 Noon.
(At Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu)
Grief Stricken:
Sdn. Harbans Kour – Mother
Sdn. Gurpreet Kour (Teacher, Govt M/S, Brij Nagar) – Wife
S. Inderjit Singh (Rajan) – Brother
Sdn. Harpreet Kour (Ruchi), JK Bank – Bhabhi
S. Harbans Singh, Retd. Principal – Father-in-Law
Master Jasmehar Singh – Nephew
And All Relatives & Friends
Contact No.: 7889715872, 9667717245
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With lot of pain and sorrow, we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Karamyogini Rani Wali W/o Late Sh. Sohan Lal Wali erstwhile resident of Hanand Chawalgam, Kashmir, at present C-49, Ayodhya Nagar, Bhopal, M.P on Friday, 13 Oct. 2023.
10th Day Kriya shall be performed on Sunday, the 22nd Oct. 2023 at 9 AM at Khatlapur Ghat, Lower Lake, Bhopal.
Grief Stricken
Kulbushan Wali & Lovely Wali
Ramesh Raina & Sudha Raina
Ravinder Koul & Sonia Koul
Dileep Kathi & Lucky Kathi
Samast Wali Pariwar
M.: 9589210403, 9425017403, 9755475226
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of Smt Chanchal Sharma W/o Late Sh. Gurdyal Sharma R/o 171 Durga Bhawan Shastri Nagar Jammu, who left for heavely abode on 25th Sept 2023.
Uthala Shall be performed on 16-10-2023 (Monday) at Ram Mandir Shastri Nagar Jammu between 4 PM to 5 PM.
Grief Stricken
Sh. Romesh Kumar & Smt Seema Sharma (Son & Daughter in Law)
Sh. Manik Sharma & Smt Sheetal Sharma (Grand Son & Grand Daughter in Law)
Sh. Ankur Chauhan & Smt Mitu Sharma (Grand Son In law & Grand Daughter)
Mobile No: 8491807422
Vahrvar
(16th October 2023) (Monday)
A Man of strong values of the head and the heart, known for his humility and affectionate nature.
One year has passed and your affectionate image is still present in our hearts.
May his blessings always be with us.
Shat shat naman to the pious soul.
Bhan Parivar
(Prana Bhan – 6005734207,
Rajinder Bhan – 9871149269)
H.No. 43,
Colonel’s Colony, Bhori
Talab Tillo, Jammu
All Relatives, Friends, Near and Dear Ones
mourning from malyun side
With profound grief & sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Sister Smt Jaya Wali W/o Lt Sohan Lal Wali of Hawanand Chawalgam A/P Bhopal D/o Lt Smt Radhamali & Lt Sh Zanardhan Bhat of Kilam passed away on 13th October 2023 at Bhopal M.P.
Mourning from Malyun Side will be held at Puran Nagar Bhagwati Nagar Jammu L No. 6 JMC 812.
Deeply Remembered By:
Brother & Bhabi
Smt Tathiji & Sh Bal Krishan Bhat Ph. 9796261986, 9419878603
Sister & Brother in law
Smt Kamla Ji & Sh Kashi Nath Raina- Ph No. 9797583714
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Ramesh Chander Dutta S/o P.C Dutta R/o Lane No. 9 Green Enclave near Church, Rehari Colony, Jammu on 15-10-2023.
Uthala will take place at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony at 3.00 to 4.00 pm on 17th Oct. 2023 (Tuesday).
Grief Stricken
Savita Dutta- Wife
Munish Chander Dutta- Brother & Sister-in-Law
Virender Kumar and Rama Dutta- Brother & Sister-in-Law
Late Anjana and Birender Bakshi- Sister & Brother-in-Law
Shashi Vaid & Ashwani Vaid- Sister & Brother-in-Law
Usha and Late Kewal Krishan Sharma- Sister & Brother-in-Law
Sarita and Romesh Khajuria- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law
Samriti and Rajender Vaid- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law
Anju and Late Kamal Dutta- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law
Rajeev and Praveen Bali- Brother & Sister-in-Law
Sanjeev and Lakshmi Bali- Brother & Sister-in-Law
Ankush Dutta & Bindu Sharma – Son & Daughter-in-law
Mob.; 7006617163, 9419181078, 7006870006
Mourning From Maluin Side
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our Bua Ji [Smt Shama Ji D/o Late Shri Rugh Nath Bhat R/o Logripora Pahalgam (Anantnag)] and W/o Late Shri Shamboo Nath Bhat originally R/o Sirhama Anantnag who attained Moksha at Faridabad on 10th of October 2023.
Mourning From Maluin Side is being observed at our residence H.No.145, Lane-14, Laxminagar Muthi.
Grief Stricken
Smt Reema Ji & Sh Awtar Krishen Bhat (9419120240)
Smt Bably Raina & Sh Chaman Lal Raina
Smt Lovely & Sh Behari Lal Bhat (9419200320)
Smt Meenakshi & Sh Ashok Kumar Bhat (9419091590)
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. RAVINDER KUMAR KHANNA- Pappi (Retd. from P.D.D Dept.) S/o Late. Sh Arya Bandhu Khanna R/o Q. No 175/176 Rehari Colony Jammu who expired on 13-10-2023
Uthala will take place on 16-10-2023 at Arya Samaj Rehari Colony from 4:00 pm to 5:00pm
Grief Stricken
Smt. Reva Rani – Wife
Sh. Kushagar Khanna- Son
Bhabhi and Brothers
Smt. Sudesh w/o Late Sh. Raj Kumar Khanna
Smt. Sushma and Sh. Kishori lal Khanna
Smt. Sunita and Sh. Ashok Khanna
Sister and Brother in laws
Smt. Sheetal and Sh. Ajay Kumar Gupta
Smt. Anjana and Sh. Rampal Gupta
Smt. Rajni and Sh. Abhinav Gupta
Mobile nos- 7780856168, 9419132009, 9796661917
Rasam Pagri/Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Kehar Singh Charak R/o H.No. 93/2B- Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu who left us for heavenly abode on 27-09-2023.
Rasam Pagri/Uthala will be performed on Monday 16th Oct 2023 at our residence from 12 PM onwards.
Grief Stricken
Smt Meena Kumari (Wife)
Randeep Singh & Shallu (Son & Daughter-in-Law)
Pankaj Rajput & Radha – (Son In- Law & Daughter)
Yuvraj Singh- Grand Son
Mob.: 9596752633, 7006351055
10th Day/13th Day
With lot of pain and sorrow, we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Ranjit Kumar Kotwal (Rajat) S/o Late Sh Balwant Roy Kotwal, Employee JK Board of School Education Jammu R/o Sector 4, Sharika Vihar Lower Roop Nagar Jammu on Sunday the 8th October 2023.
10TH Day shall be performed on Tuesday, THE 17th October 2023 (Tuesday) at 9 AM AT MUTHI GHAT JAMMU (NEAR DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION OFFICE).
13TH Day/ Kriya will be performed on 20-10-2023 (FRIDAY) at 12:15 PM at his Residence Sector 4 Sharika Vihar Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Anita Manhas -Wife
Rudhra Kotwal -Son Mob:9906725524
10th day/Kriya
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of Smt Sheela Devi W/o Sh. Balwan Singh R/o Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.
10th Day will be performed on 17th October 2023 at 11.00 AM (Devika Ghat).
Kriya will be performed on 20th Oct 2023 at Devika Ghat.
Grief Stricken
Sons & Daughter in laws
Sh. Balbir Singh & Smt Ritu Bandral
Late Sh. Praladh Singh & Smt Veenu Singh
Sh. Jogiender Singh and Smt Deepshikha Bandral
Daughters & Son in Laws
Smt Veena Jamwal & Sh. Shivdev Singh
Smt Neelam Jamwal & Late Sh. Yashpaul Singh Jamwal
tenth day/kirya/uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved father Sh K L Kakkar S/o Sh Late Jethu Ram (Retd ACD, RDD) R/o H No. 304, Gali No. (11) Shakti Nagar, Jammu who left us heavenly abode on Sunday 8th Oct. 2023.
Tenth Day will be performed at our residence on Tuesday 17 Oct. 2023 at 10 AM on our residence.
Kirya will be performed at our Residence on Friday 20 Oct 2023 at 11 AM.
Uthala will be performed at Om Palace, Shakti Nagar, Jammu at 2 PM- 3 PM.
Grief Stricken:
Smt Sudesh Kumari – Wife
Sons and Daughters in law
Arun Kr. Kakkar (AE, REW Jammu) & Anu Kakkar
Ravi Kant Kakkar (Tax Inspector, Local Bodies) & Madhu Kakkar
Daughters and Sons in law
Geeta Bhatia & Rajiv Bhatia
Anita Mahajan & Rajeev Mahajan
Rajni Gupta & Ashwani Gupta
Grand Children
Akshit, Kunal, Kritik, Arpita, Rahil, Gudia, Mannu, Vasu, Janu & Janvi etc.
Mob. 9419202940, 9419191294, 9419272810
KRIYA AND UTHALA
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Mrs Sushma Gupta D/o Late Smt Pushpa Gupta & Sh Om Prakash Gupta R/o 24 D/C Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Kriya and Uthala will be performed at ‘Panj Mandir, A/D Block, Gandhi Nagar’ on 17-10-2023 from 3 to 4 PM.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Dr Sanjay Gupta, Prof. Skin, ASCOMS- (Husband)
Mrs Anika Mohan & Mr Varun Gupta (Daughter in law & Son)
Dr Niharika & Dr Abhimanyu Rohmetra- (Daughter & Son-in-law)
Prerak Gupta & Agastya Rohmetra- Grand Children
Dr Swarsh & Dr Satish Mahajan-Pathankot (Nanad & Nandoai)
Mrs Sangeeta & Mr Raman Kumar Gupta – Bangalore (Devrani & Devar)
Mrs Rita & Mr Arun Kumar Gupta- Lucknow (Devrani & Devar)
Mrs Kavita & Mr Satish Kumar Gupta (Bhabhi & Bhai)
Mrs Rajni & Mr Rajnish Gupta – Pathankot (Bhabhi & Bhai)
Mrs Sunita & Mr Sunil Mahajan- Kathua (Behan & Jija)
Copntact : 9419189186, 9906074199, 9796818954, 9796002184, 8881997788
PRAYER MEETING
With profound grief and sorrow it is to inform you that the Asthia Darshan of Late Sh Yog Raj ji retired ZEO S/o Late Lambardar Mehta Anant Ram (Tetrinote Wale) will be place on date 16.10.2023 at Laxmi Narayan Mandir Jammu from 3PM to 4 PM.
Grief Stricken :
Smt. & Sh Pardeep Sharma (Son)
Ex MLC (9697931050).
Smt. & Sh Naveen Sharma (Son) (9797345099).
Smt.& Sh Chander Mohan (Bhabhi & Brother)
Fateha Khawani
(Prayers for Departed soul)
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Begum Jhan Ara W/O Late Sheikh Gh Mustafa retd Chief Engineer R/O Lane No 24 Opposite Pond Temple Greater Kailash Jammu who expired on 14/10/23.
Fateha Khawani will be held at our residence on 16/10/23 at 11am onwards
Grief stricken:
Son & Daughter in law:-
Er Sheikh Thaseen Mustafa and Dr Seema Ejaz
Er Sheikh Rashad Mustafa. and Dr Saba Ejaz
Son in law & Daughter:-
Er Nasir Goni and Dr Shafaq Goni
Grand children and near and dears