OBITUARIES

CREMATION

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Kaka Ram Sharma (Prade Fruit -Wale), S/o Lt. Sh. Sheru Ram, R/o 207, Sarwal Colony, Jammu, who exipred on 14.10.2023 at Jammu.

Cremation will take place at 4 P.M., on Monday, 16.10.2023, at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground, Jammu.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Santosh Sharma- Wife

Sons and Daughters-in-Law:-

Deepak Sharma and Renu Sharma

Varun Sharma and Shiveta Sharma

Daughters and Sons-in-Law:-

Ashu Sharma and Satish Sharma

Sushma Sharma and Narinder Sharma

Grand Children:- Daksh Sharma, Vihan Sharma, Saransh Sharma,

Shruti Sharma, Shinaya Sharma

Contact Details:- 7889670124 (Deepak Sharma)

9622212148 (Varun Sharma)

cremation

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you about the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Vijay Kachroo S/o Late Sh. Sham Lal Kachroo, Originally resident of Kharyar, Srinagar A/P 308A New Plot, Jammu, on 15th Oct, 2023.

The Cremation will take place on 16th Oct, 2023, 10:30am, at Bantalab Cremation ground.

Grief stricken:

Kachroo Family

+919810350630, +919920305693, +919971144741

Cremation

With profound grief & sorrow we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Madan Mohan Sharma S/o Late Sh. Devinder Sharma R/o Kandoli Nagrota Jammu.

Cremation will take place on 16th October at Shamshan Ghat near Khelgaon Sainik School Nagrota at 12 Noon.

Grief stricken:

Smt. Nisha Sharma (Wife)

Vishav Sharma (Son)

Bhabhi and Brother

Smt Neelam and Sh. Ravi Sharma.

Smt. Rishu and Sh. Durga Dass.

Smt Pooja and Sh.Ajay Sharma

Ph. No 9796437777, 9906100648 9419228757, 9419304686

Fifth Day

With profound grief and sorrow , we inform the sad demise of our beloved daughter Mrs Pooja Verma W/o Sh Dayal Verma who expired on 14/10/2023 (Saturday)

Fifth day will be performed on 16-10-2023 “MONDAY” on 12-00 Noon to 1-p.m. At: Shree Ravi Dass ji Mandir, Krishna Nagar Jammu.

Grief Stricken:

Sandeep Handa “Brother” H/o: Jyoti Handa ” Bhabi” S/o. Lt. Sh. Ashwani Handa H/o : Lt. Smt. Anjana Handa

R/O : 290, Krishana Nagar Jammu

Mob. 9622323309, 9682698116

Nanake’s: Sh. Vijay Kumar Sood and Sh. Ajay Kumar Sood S/o. Lt. Sh. Santosh Chand Sood H/o. Lt Smt. Susheela Devi Sood

R/O: 736, Sec. 3, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. Mob. 9419125750, 9419227553

UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Kamla Devi W/o Late Sh Bishan Das Gupta (Kirpind Wale) R/o 213, Mohalla Paharian, Jammu expired on 24-09-2023.

UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI shall be held on 16-10-2023, Monday, 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Dogra Brahman Sabha, Parade, Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN :

Sons & Daughter-in-law

Sh Jugal Kishore & Smt Mohini Devi

(Bishan Karyana Store, Malhotra Street, Jammu)

Sh Sanjeev Kumar (Joint Commissioner Food Safety) & Dr Jyoti Gupta

Daughters & Son-in-law

Smt Neelam Gupta & Sh Subash Gupta

Smt Seema Gupta & Sh Parveen Gupta

Smt Jyoti Gupta & Dr Sunil Gupta

Smt Chanchalo Devi W/o Late Sh Chaman Lal (Jethani)

Sh Bharat Bhushan & Smt Darshna (Devar & Devrani)

Smt Bachno Devi W/o Late Sh Kewal Krishan (Nanad)

Grand Sons & Grand Daughter-in-law

Sh Puneet Pargal & Smt Sheena Gupta

Sh Krish Mahajan

Mob: 9419191357, 9796872211, 7051473095

UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of Smt. Nirmal Kanta W/o Late Roshan Lal Dutta Mother of Anil Dutta (Filly) BJP Leader R/o Dalpatian Mohalla Ward No 05 Jammu.

Uthala will be performed on Dt 16.10.2023 Monday From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m at Aggarwal Sabha.

Son & Daughter In Law

Sh.Anil Dutta (Filli) & Smt. Sakshi Dutta

Daughter & Son in Law

Smt. Reeta Koushal &

Sh. Shakti Koushal

Daughter

Miss Sonia Dutta

Grand Son & Grand Daughters

Aarav, Lovanya, Goutam, Manu

Ph.7006343300

10TH DAY/13TH DAY

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kanta Devi W/o Sh. Butti Singh (Billawar) R/o H. No. 48 F Extn. 09 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Tenth Day will be held on 17th of October 2023 (Tuesday) at Gorkha Mandir at 11 am.

13th Day will be held on 20th of October 2023 (Friday) at Our Residence.

Grief Stricken

Rajinder & Virander Singh (Son)

Itti & Isha Rajput (Daughter)

Pooja & Anoop Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Grand Children:- Mehvesh & Mayur Sharma

Contact No. 9906014710, 9070076007, 9682377588

REMEMBRANCE

Your sudden departure for heavenly abode on 12th Oct.2023 has shattered our life. Death ends life not the relationship. We feel your painful absence every moment because some voids can never be filled. As time goes by, we miss you more with silent tears. We always pray to the Almighty God to bless and bestow eternal peace to your pious soul.

DEEPLY MISSED AND FONDLY REMEMBERED BY:

Smt.& Sh. Aruna Kachroo & Ashish Kachroo

GRAND CHILDREN

Ayaan Kachroo (Aayu)

Contact No. 7006292223,7006897800

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

We may be living in two different worlds today but my dear brother, our memories are eternal and omnipresent in both worlds.

Happy Birthday in Heaven.

Deeply Remembered by:-

Suman & Nagarmal Khajuria (Didi & Jijaji)

(Niece & Nephew-in-Law)

Dr. Iesha & Mr. Amit Sharma

(Nephew & Niece-in-Law)

Er. Ritesh & Dr. Shveatra

Remembrance

Munna we can’t forget this fatefull day (2nd Navratra) We miss you in every moment, you will always remain in our hearts.

Grief Stricken

Mother & Father

Late Swarn Abrol & Kuldeep Kumar Verma

And All Family Members of Dadke & Nanke

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

Happy Birthday to the best Dad in the world. You may not be physically with us now, but we hope God will tell you just how much we miss you & cherish our memories together everyday.

We love you Dad.

Your love and values guides us every moment. We pray to the Almighty to Grant eternal peace to your noble soul.

Deeply missed & remembered by :-

Dulari Bhat

Meena and Chand Ji Koul

Nirja Raina

Sanjay & Anita Bhat

Sunil & Simpy BhatMona, Ashwani, Sohail, Amit, Chetan, Aaryan, Sumit, Satiyam, Cherry, Neeru

REMEMBRANCE

Your sudden departure for heavenly abode on 12th Oct.2023 has shattered our life. Death ends life not the relationship. We feel your painful absence every moment because some voids can never be filled. As time goes by, we miss you more with silent tears. We always pray to the Almighty God to bless and bestow eternal peace to your pious soul.

DEEPLY MISSED AND FONDLY REMEMBERED BY:

Smt.& Sh. Sushma Raina & Rattan Lal Raina

Smt.& Sh. Kiran Panwar & Rajesh Panwar

Smt.& Sh.Sonal Raina & Ravinder Raina

GRAND CHILDREN: Shreya, Ashwin & Ashvik

Contact No. 8492853325

CONDOLENCE

We condole the sad and untimely demise of S. Jaswinder Singh (Rly. Department, Jammu) S/o Late S. Kalyan Singh (Hari Nagar, Delhi Wale), A/P Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu on 08.10.2023.

We also pray Akalpurakh to bestow Eternal Peace to the departed soul and Give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Grief Stricken

S. Harbhajan Singh (Retd. Manager, Bank of India) R/o 461/C, Jeevan Nagar, Digiana, Jammu

& his entire Family Members:

Sdn. Paramjit Kour

S. Gurpartap Singh

Ms. Raspreet Kour

Mob. No.9622977333

mourning from maluIn side

With profound grief & sorrow, we intimate the sad & untimely demise of our Jija Ji Sh. Chuni Lal Pandita (Dass) S/o Late Sh. Shyam Lal Pandita R/o Bomai-Sopore H/o Smt. Reeta Pandita presently Udaywalla-Bohri near PNB Bank on 14-10-2023.

Mourning from Maluin Side will be held at H.No. 31, Shanker Colony, Gangyal Near Police Station Gangyal Jammu.

Brothers & Babhis

Smt. & Shri Jawahar Lal Raina

Smt. & Shri Rattan lal Raina

Smt. & Shri Chand Ji Raina

Smt. Usha Raina – Bhabhi

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law

Smt. & Shri Chaman Lal Pandita

Smt. & Shri Roop Krishen Bhat

Mob.: 9419190936, 9419605608, 7006234819

Mourning from Malun Side

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved sister Smt. Prabha Thaploo W/o Lt. Sh. Jawahar Lal Thaploo D/o Lt. Sh. Shanker Nath Watloo of Akingam Anantnag Kashmir originally R/o Lal Chowk Anantnag Kashmir presently at Lane No. 19, Block No. 99, Flat No. 22 Jagti Township.

Mourning from Malun Side will be held at the above address.

Grief Strickens

Smt. Kamla Ji Mattoo W/o Lt. Sh. CL Mattoo of Anantnag

Smt. Kanta Ji W/o Manohar Krishan Raina of Salia Anantnag

Smt. Veena Ji & Sh. P.L Watloo of Akingam Kashmir

Mob No. 9868977964, 9086557202

RASAM PAGRI

With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Chanchal Gupta W/o Sh. Mohan Lal Gupta, H.No. 214, Sec. No. 2, Shivalik Puram, Janipur Colony, Jammu.

Rasam Pagri shall be performed on 16th Oct, 2023 (Monday) from 3 PM to 4 PM at our residence.

Grief Stricken

Sh. Mohan Lal Gupta – Husband

Daughter & Son-in-law

Mrs. Savita Gupta & Mr. Deepak Aggarwal

Son & Daughter-in-law

Mr. Sanjay Gupta & Mrs. Indu Gupta

Mr. Tarun Gupta – Son

Grand Children: Mridul, Ridhima, Nayara, Kanika

Ph.No.: 7889613223, 7889501254

UTHALA

with profound grief and sorrow, we inform you the sad demise of BELOVED BIMLA DEVI w/o late sh. Krishan lal Gupta R/o Preet Nagar Jammu WHO LEFT FOR HEAVENLY ABODE ON 13 -10-2023 (FRIDAY).

UTHALA WILL BE PERFORMED AT GORKHA MANDIR SECTOR 4, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU ON 16-10-2023 (MONDAY) FROM 03:00 P.M.-04:00 P.M.

GRIEF STRICKEN

subash Gupta (son) 7006288309

raju Gupta (son). 8825049001

6005266835

UTHALA

Uthala of our beloved Sh. Sham Lal Sawhney, S/o Late Sh. Girdhari Lal Sawhney, R/o Mubarak Mandi Bazar, Jammu who expired on 14/10/2023 will be held today (16-10-2023, Monday) at Gurudwara Shri Taali Sahib, near BEE ENN Hospital, Talab Tillo, Jammu from 4.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Grief Stricken:-

Smt. Neena Sawhney (Wife)

Smt. Primla Sawhney (Bhabhi)

Meenu & Satish Sawhney (Bhabhi & Brother)

Ravi & Neelam Malhotra (Brother-in-law & Sister)

Vijay & Anita Anand (Brother-in-law & Sister)

Pradeep & Charu Bhatia (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Jyoti & Rohit Sawhney (Daughter-in-law & Son)

Grand Children: Darsheel, Sanna, Sonal & Parth.

And all Sawhney & Nanda Family.

Ph.: 9419166929, 9796495285

“A parent’s legacy is not measured in years, but in the love, they leave behind and the impact they had on the lives they touched”.

“Homage To Our Beloved Grandma”

“Losing a loved one is a tough phase, and it makes us realize how fragile this life is?

We need to be strong enough to get through these times”

“To our revered mother in heaven, mom, we haven’t heard your voice in all these two years, but our hearts still have conversations with you every day. Thank you for always loving and guiding us, even though you are no longer here with us, we can still feel your love guiding us. You are always in our heart and prayers”

“We love you and miss you dearly”

From: All Loved Ones

PHONE: 9469132634, 9419117231

adh barkhi

I missed you today just as I missed you yesterday. Just as I will miss you for the rest of my life.

Adh Barkhi of my beloved wife Late Smt Tripta Sharma will be performed on Tuesday i.e 17.10.2023 at our residence House No. 3, Ward No. 2 Indira Colony, Old Janipur, Jammu on 12 Noon.

Grief Stricken :

Rajesh Kr Sharma – Husband

Smt Kamles Sharma – Mother in law

Ms Gunjan Sharma- Daughter

Mr Vasu Sharma- Son

Smt Jyoti Sharma W/o Lt Rajinder Sharma (Sister in law)

Smt Dimple & Sh Kamal Khajuria (Sister in law & Brother in law)

Brother & Bhabhi

Smt & Sh Anil Sharma & Meena Sharma (PNB)

Smt Anju Sharma W/o Lt Sh Vinod Sharma (JK Bank)

Smt & Sh Ajay Sharma & Bindu Sharma (XEN Irrigation Deptt)

Smt & Sh Rakesh Sharma & Jyoti Sharma (Edu Deptt)

Smt & Sh Pankaj Sharma & Kiran Sharma (Dy SP JK Police)

Mobile Nos. 6005284978, 7889485686, 7006029898

UTHALA / RASAM PAGRI

With perfound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved and respected Sh. Gian Chand Sharma (Retd Master) Husband of Smt. Swadesh Sharma R/o H.No. 124, Ward Ño. 8, Manda, Akhnoor.

Uthala / Rasam Pagri will be performed on 16/10/2023 (Monday) From 4 P.M to 5 P.M at Kameshwar Mandir Akhnoor.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Swadesh Sharma (Wife)

(Daughters in law & Sons)

Smt. Amita Sharma & Atul Sharma

Smt Poonam Sharma & Gaurav Sharma

Sister In Law & Brother In Law

Smt Geeta & Late Sh. B.D Sharma

Late Smt Nirmal Kanta & Sh. Inder Sharma

Smt Kunti Devi & Sh Thoru Ram Sharma

Smt Sudha & Sh. Rajinder Saraf

Aarya & Daanika (Grand Children)

Banathia Family & Khajuria Family

M/s Kameshwar News Agency Akhnoor.

M/s Sonia Traders Bus Stand Akhnoor.

M/s Kameshwar Sty & Booksellers Akhnoor.

M/s Rahul Communication Daskal, Morh Akhnoor

9419100132, 9419100314

OBITUARY

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that our beloved Sh. Chuni Lal Dass (Kaka Ji) S/o Late Shyam Lal Dass R/O Bomai Sopore, Kashmir A/P H No 4, L No 3 Patta Bohri Jammu left for heavenly abode on 14-10-2023.

10th Day will be performed on Monday 23-10-2023 at 8 AM, Muthi Ghat near the Directorate of School Education.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Smt. Kamalawati (Mother)

Smt. Reeta Ji (Wife)

Mr.Mohit (Son)

Ms.Monica (Daughter)

Bhabis & Brothers

Smt & Sh. Shiban Ji

Smt & Sh Ramesh Kumar

Smt & Sh Satish Kumar

Sister & Brother in law

Smt Asha Ji & Sh R.K. Saproo

Mob: 7006346289, 9469231236

Antim Ardas

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved S. Jaswinder Singh (Rly. Department, Jammu) S/o Late S. Kalyan Singh (Hari Nagar, Delhi Wale), A/P Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 08.10.2023. The Antim Ardas will be performed as per programme given below:-

PROGRAMME:

Aramb Sri Akhand Path Sahib (at residence): 15.10.2023 (Sunday) at 9.00 AM.

Bhog Sri Akhand Path Sahib (at residence): 17.10.2023 (Tuesday) at 9.00 AM.

Shabad Kirtan and Antim Ardas: From 10 am to 12 Noon.

(At Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Basti Gobind Pura, Simbal Morh, Jammu)

Grief Stricken:

Sdn. Harbans Kour – Mother

Sdn. Gurpreet Kour (Teacher, Govt M/S, Brij Nagar) – Wife

S. Inderjit Singh (Rajan) – Brother

Sdn. Harpreet Kour (Ruchi), JK Bank – Bhabhi

S. Harbans Singh, Retd. Principal – Father-in-Law

Master Jasmehar Singh – Nephew

And All Relatives & Friends

Contact No.: 7889715872, 9667717245

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With lot of pain and sorrow, we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Karamyogini Rani Wali W/o Late Sh. Sohan Lal Wali erstwhile resident of Hanand Chawalgam, Kashmir, at present C-49, Ayodhya Nagar, Bhopal, M.P on Friday, 13 Oct. 2023.

10th Day Kriya shall be performed on Sunday, the 22nd Oct. 2023 at 9 AM at Khatlapur Ghat, Lower Lake, Bhopal.

Grief Stricken

Kulbushan Wali & Lovely Wali

Ramesh Raina & Sudha Raina

Ravinder Koul & Sonia Koul

Dileep Kathi & Lucky Kathi

Samast Wali Pariwar

M.: 9589210403, 9425017403, 9755475226

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of Smt Chanchal Sharma W/o Late Sh. Gurdyal Sharma R/o 171 Durga Bhawan Shastri Nagar Jammu, who left for heavely abode on 25th Sept 2023.

Uthala Shall be performed on 16-10-2023 (Monday) at Ram Mandir Shastri Nagar Jammu between 4 PM to 5 PM.

Grief Stricken

Sh. Romesh Kumar & Smt Seema Sharma (Son & Daughter in Law)

Sh. Manik Sharma & Smt Sheetal Sharma (Grand Son & Grand Daughter in Law)

Sh. Ankur Chauhan & Smt Mitu Sharma (Grand Son In law & Grand Daughter)

Mobile No: 8491807422

Vahrvar

(16th October 2023) (Monday)

A Man of strong values of the head and the heart, known for his humility and affectionate nature.

One year has passed and your affectionate image is still present in our hearts.

May his blessings always be with us.

Shat shat naman to the pious soul.

Bhan Parivar

(Prana Bhan – 6005734207,

Rajinder Bhan – 9871149269)

H.No. 43,

Colonel’s Colony, Bhori

Talab Tillo, Jammu

All Relatives, Friends, Near and Dear Ones

mourning from malyun side

With profound grief & sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Sister Smt Jaya Wali W/o Lt Sohan Lal Wali of Hawanand Chawalgam A/P Bhopal D/o Lt Smt Radhamali & Lt Sh Zanardhan Bhat of Kilam passed away on 13th October 2023 at Bhopal M.P.

Mourning from Malyun Side will be held at Puran Nagar Bhagwati Nagar Jammu L No. 6 JMC 812.

Deeply Remembered By:

Brother & Bhabi

Smt Tathiji & Sh Bal Krishan Bhat Ph. 9796261986, 9419878603

Sister & Brother in law

Smt Kamla Ji & Sh Kashi Nath Raina- Ph No. 9797583714

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Ramesh Chander Dutta S/o P.C Dutta R/o Lane No. 9 Green Enclave near Church, Rehari Colony, Jammu on 15-10-2023.

Uthala will take place at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony at 3.00 to 4.00 pm on 17th Oct. 2023 (Tuesday).

Grief Stricken

Savita Dutta- Wife

Munish Chander Dutta- Brother & Sister-in-Law

Virender Kumar and Rama Dutta- Brother & Sister-in-Law

Late Anjana and Birender Bakshi- Sister & Brother-in-Law

Shashi Vaid & Ashwani Vaid- Sister & Brother-in-Law

Usha and Late Kewal Krishan Sharma- Sister & Brother-in-Law

Sarita and Romesh Khajuria- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law

Samriti and Rajender Vaid- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law

Anju and Late Kamal Dutta- Sister-in-Law & Brother-in-Law

Rajeev and Praveen Bali- Brother & Sister-in-Law

Sanjeev and Lakshmi Bali- Brother & Sister-in-Law

Ankush Dutta & Bindu Sharma – Son & Daughter-in-law

Mob.; 7006617163, 9419181078, 7006870006

Mourning From Maluin Side

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our Bua Ji [Smt Shama Ji D/o Late Shri Rugh Nath Bhat R/o Logripora Pahalgam (Anantnag)] and W/o Late Shri Shamboo Nath Bhat originally R/o Sirhama Anantnag who attained Moksha at Faridabad on 10th of October 2023.

Mourning From Maluin Side is being observed at our residence H.No.145, Lane-14, Laxminagar Muthi.

Grief Stricken

Smt Reema Ji & Sh Awtar Krishen Bhat (9419120240)

Smt Bably Raina & Sh Chaman Lal Raina

Smt Lovely & Sh Behari Lal Bhat (9419200320)

Smt Meenakshi & Sh Ashok Kumar Bhat (9419091590)

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. RAVINDER KUMAR KHANNA- Pappi (Retd. from P.D.D Dept.) S/o Late. Sh Arya Bandhu Khanna R/o Q. No 175/176 Rehari Colony Jammu who expired on 13-10-2023

Uthala will take place on 16-10-2023 at Arya Samaj Rehari Colony from 4:00 pm to 5:00pm

Grief Stricken

Smt. Reva Rani – Wife

Sh. Kushagar Khanna- Son

Bhabhi and Brothers

Smt. Sudesh w/o Late Sh. Raj Kumar Khanna

Smt. Sushma and Sh. Kishori lal Khanna

Smt. Sunita and Sh. Ashok Khanna

Sister and Brother in laws

Smt. Sheetal and Sh. Ajay Kumar Gupta

Smt. Anjana and Sh. Rampal Gupta

Smt. Rajni and Sh. Abhinav Gupta

Mobile nos- 7780856168, 9419132009, 9796661917

Rasam Pagri/Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Kehar Singh Charak R/o H.No. 93/2B- Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu who left us for heavenly abode on 27-09-2023.

Rasam Pagri/Uthala will be performed on Monday 16th Oct 2023 at our residence from 12 PM onwards.

Grief Stricken

Smt Meena Kumari (Wife)

Randeep Singh & Shallu (Son & Daughter-in-Law)

Pankaj Rajput & Radha – (Son In- Law & Daughter)

Yuvraj Singh- Grand Son

Mob.: 9596752633, 7006351055

10th Day/13th Day

With lot of pain and sorrow, we inform about the sad demise of our beloved Ranjit Kumar Kotwal (Rajat) S/o Late Sh Balwant Roy Kotwal, Employee JK Board of School Education Jammu R/o Sector 4, Sharika Vihar Lower Roop Nagar Jammu on Sunday the 8th October 2023.

10TH Day shall be performed on Tuesday, THE 17th October 2023 (Tuesday) at 9 AM AT MUTHI GHAT JAMMU (NEAR DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION OFFICE).

13TH Day/ Kriya will be performed on 20-10-2023 (FRIDAY) at 12:15 PM at his Residence Sector 4 Sharika Vihar Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Anita Manhas -Wife

Rudhra Kotwal -Son Mob:9906725524

10th day/Kriya

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of Smt Sheela Devi W/o Sh. Balwan Singh R/o Shiv Nagar, Udhampur.

10th Day will be performed on 17th October 2023 at 11.00 AM (Devika Ghat).

Kriya will be performed on 20th Oct 2023 at Devika Ghat.

Grief Stricken

Sons & Daughter in laws

Sh. Balbir Singh & Smt Ritu Bandral

Late Sh. Praladh Singh & Smt Veenu Singh

Sh. Jogiender Singh and Smt Deepshikha Bandral

Daughters & Son in Laws

Smt Veena Jamwal & Sh. Shivdev Singh

Smt Neelam Jamwal & Late Sh. Yashpaul Singh Jamwal

tenth day/kirya/uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved father Sh K L Kakkar S/o Sh Late Jethu Ram (Retd ACD, RDD) R/o H No. 304, Gali No. (11) Shakti Nagar, Jammu who left us heavenly abode on Sunday 8th Oct. 2023.

Tenth Day will be performed at our residence on Tuesday 17 Oct. 2023 at 10 AM on our residence.

Kirya will be performed at our Residence on Friday 20 Oct 2023 at 11 AM.

Uthala will be performed at Om Palace, Shakti Nagar, Jammu at 2 PM- 3 PM.

Grief Stricken:

Smt Sudesh Kumari – Wife

Sons and Daughters in law

Arun Kr. Kakkar (AE, REW Jammu) & Anu Kakkar

Ravi Kant Kakkar (Tax Inspector, Local Bodies) & Madhu Kakkar

Daughters and Sons in law

Geeta Bhatia & Rajiv Bhatia

Anita Mahajan & Rajeev Mahajan

Rajni Gupta & Ashwani Gupta

Grand Children

Akshit, Kunal, Kritik, Arpita, Rahil, Gudia, Mannu, Vasu, Janu & Janvi etc.

Mob. 9419202940, 9419191294, 9419272810

KRIYA AND UTHALA

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Mrs Sushma Gupta D/o Late Smt Pushpa Gupta & Sh Om Prakash Gupta R/o 24 D/C Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Kriya and Uthala will be performed at ‘Panj Mandir, A/D Block, Gandhi Nagar’ on 17-10-2023 from 3 to 4 PM.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Prof. Skin, ASCOMS- (Husband)

Mrs Anika Mohan & Mr Varun Gupta (Daughter in law & Son)

Dr Niharika & Dr Abhimanyu Rohmetra- (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Prerak Gupta & Agastya Rohmetra- Grand Children

Dr Swarsh & Dr Satish Mahajan-Pathankot (Nanad & Nandoai)

Mrs Sangeeta & Mr Raman Kumar Gupta – Bangalore (Devrani & Devar)

Mrs Rita & Mr Arun Kumar Gupta- Lucknow (Devrani & Devar)

Mrs Kavita & Mr Satish Kumar Gupta (Bhabhi & Bhai)

Mrs Rajni & Mr Rajnish Gupta – Pathankot (Bhabhi & Bhai)

Mrs Sunita & Mr Sunil Mahajan- Kathua (Behan & Jija)

Copntact : 9419189186, 9906074199, 9796818954, 9796002184, 8881997788

PRAYER MEETING

With profound grief and sorrow it is to inform you that the Asthia Darshan of Late Sh Yog Raj ji retired ZEO S/o Late Lambardar Mehta Anant Ram (Tetrinote Wale) will be place on date 16.10.2023 at Laxmi Narayan Mandir Jammu from 3PM to 4 PM.

Grief Stricken :

Smt. & Sh Pardeep Sharma (Son)

Ex MLC (9697931050).

Smt. & Sh Naveen Sharma (Son) (9797345099).

Smt.& Sh Chander Mohan (Bhabhi & Brother)

Fateha Khawani

(Prayers for Departed soul)

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Begum Jhan Ara W/O Late Sheikh Gh Mustafa retd Chief Engineer R/O Lane No 24 Opposite Pond Temple Greater Kailash Jammu who expired on 14/10/23.

Fateha Khawani will be held at our residence on 16/10/23 at 11am onwards

Grief stricken:

Son & Daughter in law:-

Er Sheikh Thaseen Mustafa and Dr Seema Ejaz

Er Sheikh Rashad Mustafa. and Dr Saba Ejaz

Son in law & Daughter:-

Er Nasir Goni and Dr Shafaq Goni

Grand children and near and dears