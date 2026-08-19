OBC delegation calls on DSW, discusses scholarship issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: A delegation of the representatives of various OBC bodies met Director Social Welfare Jammu, Ranjit Singh and submitted a memorandum highlighting the OBC scholarship issues.

They strongly demanded early disbursement of scholarship to OBC applicants and ensure vide publicity for OBC scholarship opening of portal.

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Balwant Kataria, general secretary of AIBCF said that OBC scholarship remained suspended for more than five years from 2021 to 2025 due to non- release of funds by Central Government. When it was restored in 2025, Social Welfare Department advertised the scheme but only few applications were received. Those few applicants have yet not received the scholarship. Scholarship is a time bound measure to support the students. This is to be used for admission, uniform and books by the beneficiary. Such a long delay in disbursement is liable to make the scheme less effective.

It was also pointed out by the leaders that against a target of 8000 scholarships, only 160 applied for the benefit. Such low response is a matter of serious concern. It raises questions on your advertisement system. Why the scheme of scholarship could not reach to the deserving students for whom it was meant, is failure of mechanism, whatever SWD has adopted.

Delegation stated that action is required against those who are responsible for this lapse. What were the constraints which came on the way of SWD office to extend the date of applications? Delegation requested that measures may be taken to avoid such lapse in future. There is frustration in OBC student community. Wide publicity is a part of prescribed law and it should be ensured. The population of OBCs in J&K UT is about 30% and a large number of students and parents are frustrated on this issue.

OBC leaders requested that sanctioned scholarship may be disbursed immediately and matter may be investigated as to why the scheme of OBC scholarship could not reach to the students and measures be taken to avoid such situation in future.

FC Satia, president; Balwant Kataria, (Gen Secy; K.K Fotra (Vice Prez) and RK Chalotra (Vice Prez / and Joginder Angotra joined the delegation.