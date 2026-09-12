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OBC delegation calls on DC

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Sept 11: A delegation of OBC representatives from Udhampur today called on Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum seeking appropriate intervention to ensure that the forthcoming caste census is conducted in a scientific, transparent, accurate...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 11: A delegation of OBC representatives from Udhampur today called on Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum seeking appropriate intervention to ensure that the forthcoming caste census is conducted in a scientific, transparent, accurate and comprehensive manner.

The delegation was led by Sunll Dull, District Chairman, OBC's Congress Department, District Unit Udhampur. Vijay Manhas Ex- PCC secretary and former Advisory Board Member for Development and Welfare of 0BC's; Om Parkash Khokhar, DCC general secretary and vice president Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha besides others also accompanied.

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The delegation strongly emphasized that a caste census should not merely collect caste names. A proper scientific mechanism must ensure that different synonyms, regional names, sub- names and spelling variations of the same verified community, are not unnecessarily counted as separate communities.

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