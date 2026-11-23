WELLINGTON, Nov 22: The normally profligate Prasidh Krishna got the prized scalp of the in-form Henry Nicholls but New Zealand batters soldiered on after India piled on a mountain of runs riding on Rishabh Pant's record-breaking ninth century on day four of the opening Test here on Sunday.

A plethora of records were broken on the day with India posting a mammoth first innings score of 720 for 9 declared, the highest total on New Zealand soil.

The record score was made possible by Pant (128 off 153 balls), who became the first Asian wicket-keeper and sixth Indian batter to complete a ton in each of the SENA countries.

Advertisement

By doing so, Pant joined Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (ongoing match) in the select club.

India's unprecedented total in New Zealand was their third highest after 759 for seven declared against England in Chennai in 2016 and 726 for nine declared against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mumbai.

This was also India's highest innings total on overseas soil, surpassing 705 for seven against Australia at Sydney in 2004.

At stumps, Devon Conway (59 batting) showed admirable defensive game to take New Zealand to 119 for two with another 233 runs needed to avoid innings defeat.

This was also the first time in the history of Test cricket that there were seven consecutive 50-run stands. The stands were 130 for the opening wicket, followed by partnerships of 165 (2nd), 91 (3rd), 100 (4th), 68 (5th), 75 (6th) and 54 (7th).

Armed with a massive 352-run lead, Jasprit Bumrah once again produced a magic ball to send rival skipper Tom Latham (0) packing for a 'pair'.

The ball was pitched slightly back of a length and Latham couldn't get his bat out of the way, edging it to Pant behind the stumps.

Conway and Nicholls (31), fresh from his 175 in the first innings, added 60 for the second wicket and didn't look much troubled with not much left in the track.

However Prasidh, who received a lot of flak in the first innings for bowling too short or too full, produced a good short ball that climbed awkwardly on Nicholls, who offered a bat-pad catch, which was taken by Dhruv Jurel stationed at short leg, inches off the ground.

But Conway dug deep into his reservoir of experience in the company of Rachin Ravindra, to see off the remainder of the day.

India skipper Shubman Gill's decision to do away with the slip once the Kookaburra became semi-old was also a bit baffling. He kept a cover fielder, who could have been easily stationed behind the stumps. That could well have enticed the batter to go for the cover drive.

Going into day five, draw looks like an inevitable result if India do not get a couple of wickets in the first hour of play.

The Basin Reserve track resembled a belter like the one expected in Rajkot or Rawalpindi. The green top had turned into biscuit colour by the time Bumrah took the new ball for the second time in the match.

Defending isn't the most difficult proposition on this track and hence the match might just meander towards a tame draw unless Bumrah has some trick up his sleeve to bamboozle the New Zealander.

The only spinner Washington Sundar was so ineffective that skipper Gill summoned Devdutt Padikkal towards the end of the day to prop up the over-rate.

With no lateral movement either in the air or off the surface, New Zealand batters would just need to concentrate and it will not be an impossible task to save the Test match.

For India, the other pacers save Bumrah would need to step up and produce some magic deliveries. On this track, one would need to make things happen rather than play a waiting game.

Earlier, Anshul Kamboj (38 off 41) gave a good display of his secondary skills with some crunchy boundaries as Pant warmed up nicely for an onslaught that left a distraught Black Caps attack in tatters. The duo added 68 runs in quick time.

Out of his six sixes, Pant hit four on the day, including one where he smoked Kyle Jamieson over long-on bent on one knee. The ball landed in the adjacent car park of the Basin Reserve ground.

When Glenn Phillips came in, Pant first reverse swept for a boundary and then completed his ninth Test ton with a straight six. He followed it up with another six off Phillips over extra cover.

When he was out at the stroke of lunch, Pant had hit 10 boundaries and half a dozen sixes.

Such was India's domination that even Dhruv Jurel (78 off 79 balls) scored at nearly run a ball and added 75 runs with Pant. Once Jurel was stumped, India declared their first innings having ensured

BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 368 and 119/2 wickets in 45 overs (Devon Conway batting 59, Henry Nicholls 31, Rachin Ravindra batting 27; Prasidh Krishna 1/20, Jasprit Bumrah 1/33).

India: 720/9 declared in 166 overs (Rishabh Pant 128, KL Rahul 136). (PTI)