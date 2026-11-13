Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after his affair raises national security concerns

HONG KONG, Nov 12: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday affair raises national security concerns.

The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Huang faced growing calls to resign after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Late Wednesday, media reports said Huang had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reports to him.

Advertisement

Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, plunged 10% in premarket trading Thursday. (AP)