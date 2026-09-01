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Home / Latest News / Nuzhat Gul Posted As Secretary Kisan Advisory Board, Tariq Kakroo As Secretary OBC Board

Nuzhat Gul Posted As Secretary Kisan Advisory Board, Tariq Kakroo As Secretary OBC Board

JAMMU, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 2 officers as Secretaries of different Advisory Boards with immediate effect in the interest of administration. As per separate orders, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, has been...

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Daily Excelsior
07:38 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 2 officers as Secretaries of different Advisory Boards with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

As per separate orders, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, has been posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, while Tariq Ahmad Kakroo, General Manager (Operations), JKTDC, has been posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Other Backward Classes.

Both officers shall be deemed to have been relieved immediately from their respective places of posting.

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