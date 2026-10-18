Nurturing young minds through literature

Mohd. Tasleem Muntazir

tasleemmuntazir@yahoo.com

Book name: Rayaan ka Sooraj aur Naani

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Category: Children's literature

Author: Farhan Hanif Warsi

Published by: National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, New Delhi - 110025.

Pages: 32

Price: Rs. 45/-

"Rayaan ka Sooraj aur Naani" (Rayaan's Sun and Granny), is a beautiful and meaningful addition to children's literature in Urdu. Mr. Farhan Hanif Warsi, a noted poet, writer, and journalist from Mumbai, has authored this book which educates children about health with regard to their diet.

In his introductory note, Dr. Md. Shams Equbal, the Director of National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi, has mentioned that this book is part of a workshop series organized by NCPUL. The series aims to create children's literature aligned with the perspective of the National Education Policy 2020, shaping the mental development of the young children to meet the demands of new era.

The story of "Rayaan ka Sooraj aur Naani", written in a dialogue-driven format, grips the reader from the very start with a conversation between Rayaan (the lead character), his mother, and his granny (maternal grandmother). This conversation wisely provides valuable information about healthy living in child-friendly language, benefitting both children and elders. The importance of vitamins, proteins, and minerals for bodily growth is well explained. Additionally, it covers the impact of weather on our health and mood, the importance of sunlight, and how rain supports our daily lives by creating vital water resources.

Every season has its own significance. One season may be someone's favorite, but that same season might be unfavorable to another. Therefore, we should develop the ability within ourselves to endure every season while also caring for the needs of others. Directly or indirectly, this lesson also applies to other areas of our lives-we must develop the ability to face life's ups and downs with a sense of care for others.

The story starts like this: Rayaan loved being drenched in the rain, whereas his granny was afraid of it. Granny prayed in her heart, "O God, why didn't you make only one season-summer?" because her joints ached during the rainy and winter seasons.

On the other hand, Rayaan thinks, "I am scared of taking a bath but when my cat feels thirsty, and mews to ask for water, I have to provide her with water to quench her thirst. Sparrows, pigeons, peacocks, lions, elephants, fields, gardens and trees need water to keep themselves alive. Doctor has advised my granny to eat fruit, pulses and vegetables. You (God) shower down the water, and fruits, pulses and vegetables are grown."

In response to Rayaan's query, his granny explains that hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells. A deficiency in hemoglobin, called anemia, weakens the blood's ability to carry oxygen to other parts of the body, which can lead to health problems. Granny advises Rayaan, "Fast foods are harmful, and you have to become a soldier when you are older. You need physical strength for that."

After granny's advice, Rayaan made up his mind that he would never ask his mother for fast food or Chinese food, and instead would eat a diet rich in calcium, vitamins, and proteins.

At one point, Rayaan's mother tells her mother (Rayaan's granny) that green gram (moong dal) is rich in some B vitamins which is why she gives her its soup. When Rayaan asks his mother what he should eat for physical strength, she tells him the names of various fruits, vegetables, and dried fruits, along with their respective dietary properties. Rayaan gets extremely excited, thinking that he can now become a soldier by following this diet.

In this way, Mr. Farhan Hanif Warsi communicates many important points related to health in a simple way, helping the innocent minds of children understand these scientific tips without any difficulty. The artwork of this picture book is well-designed by Mr. Ghulam-ud-Din. Get this book for your kids and, if possible, for others as well. Children will look at the book with interest, read it, and understand the topic easily.