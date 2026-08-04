‘Nurturing Future Leadership Program’ begins at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu inaugurated the Nurturing Future Leadership Program (NFLP) – Batch 21 under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), here today.

The five-day programme, scheduled from 3rd to 7th August 2026, is designed to strengthen leadership capabilities, promote academic excellence, and equip faculty members with contemporary perspectives on institutional leadership, governance, and higher education management.

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The inaugural session was presided over by Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu. The event was graced by Prof Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy (EE&C), while Dr Baljeet Singh and Dr Praveen Kumar served as the Programme Directors.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Jabir Ali emphasized the growing importance of leadership development in higher education. He observed that strong institutions are built by visionary leaders and committed academic communities. Encouraging participants to make the most of the immersive five-day programme, he urged them to engage in meaningful discussions, learn from one another’s experiences, think beyond conventional approaches, and explore the Institute’s academic ecosystem, including the Nalanda Library, to enrich their learning journey. He further remarked that the programme aims not merely to impart knowledge but to cultivate new perspectives, collaborative thinking, and leadership competencies that contribute to institutional excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Prashant Mishra provided an overview of the institute’s Executive Education initiatives.

Dr Baljeet Singh highlighted that the programme is designed to nurture leadership through collaborative learning and the exchange of experiences rather than conventional classroom instruction.

The five-day programme will feature expert sessions, interactive discussions, case-based learning, experiential activities, and peer-learning opportunities covering diverse dimensions of academic leadership, governance, institutional development, and higher education management. The programme seeks to empower participants with contemporary leadership competencies and practical insights that can be effectively translated into their respective institutions.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Praveen Kumar, Programme Director, IIM Jammu.