Number Plate Masking | Over 150 Vehicles Seized In 10 Days As Jammu Police, Traffic Wing Launch Crackdown Against Violators

Jammu, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Traffic Police, have seized more than 150 vehicles in the past ten days in a massive crackdown launched against 'number plate masking'-a practice that is emerging as a new challenge for cops on city streets.

'Number plate masking' is notably a practice where a vehicle's number plate is concealed or altered to evade enforcement cameras and fines by covering the plate with plastic, adhesive tape, blocking it with a helmet or leg, blackening numbers or deliberately splashing dirt or paint, or using polythene or pranda (decorative hair accessory) on the number plates.

Official sources privy to the development said, "A massive crackdown has been launched against traffic violators, particularly against the number plate masking offence."

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They revealed that in the past ten days, 158 vehicles have been fined and seized for concealing the registration plate, riding without a number plate, or having a plate not installed as per the guidelines prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

They also said that besides the 'number plate masking' crackdown, 165 vehicles were seized for over-speeding, 59 were fined for using mobile phones while driving, while the highest 3,057 vehicles were fined or seized for wrong parking. Eighteen were booked for noise pollution, six for unauthorised alteration and four for dangerous driving.

However, Amit Bhasin, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Jammu, when contacted, said, "The act of 'number plate masking' is illegal and is emerging as a new challenge."

"In most of the cases, we have found that the violation is done to dodge the CCTVs installed on signal lights to escape e-challans for traffic violations," said the officer.

He said, "The 'number plate masking' is an offence punishable under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), with an imposition of a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 on defaulters (as per Section 192 (1) of the MV Act). In a few cases involving false number plates and deletion of digits/letters, the vehicles are seized and criminal cases are registered."

"In exceptional cases, wherein vehicles on official duties (including private vehicles) like election duty, rallies and movement of security personnel are involved, 'number plate masking' is permitted from a safety/security point of view," the officer said.

"Every time, this violation is not being adopted to escape the eye of traffic monitoring gadgets, but tampering with number plates by narco-smugglers, thieves, snatchers, eve-teasers and other criminals cannot be ruled out," said a senior police officer in the district.

However, speaking to news agency, some of the Station House Officers posted in several police stations of the Jammu region expressed concern, saying that all those indulging in 'number plate masking' have a motive.

"Some youngsters are using the technique to evade traffic cops and some for indulging in criminal activities, but in both cases, it is an offence that deserves strict action," they said, adding that they have been issued special directions by the higher authorities to take stern action against such violations because it also involves a security threat.

The special drives are also being launched from time to time in their respective jurisdictions, and parked two-wheelers found with 'number plate masking' were also fined and seized, the officers said.

"Now, regular traffic offenders have also been found manipulating number plates to avoid e-challans, but stringent action against such offenders has already been initiated," they said.

"Driving a vehicle with a faded/tampered number plate on roads is like living with neighbours who do not have an identity; that is a huge security risk," said a senior officer.

He said that miscreants, kidnappers and anti-national, anti-social elements can leverage that gap to commit heinous crimes because of their masked identity, which needs immediate attention in a sensitive region like Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a senior-ranking police official said, "The cases of 'number plate masking' are being reported and appropriate action is also being taken."

"FIRs are being registered and vehicles are being seized instead of letting the violators off just by imposing a fine," he said.

However, he said, "It is a very serious matter. 'Number plate masking' is giving direct access to criminals and should be checked."

"The district police authorities, along with the Traffic Police, have already launched an aggressive drive and also spread awareness to educate people because timely action can prevent major tragedies," he said. (Agencies)