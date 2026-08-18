Number of Rohingyas, B’deshis up in Kashmir, almost static in Jammu

Fresh immigrants now being lodged in Holding Centres

As per new Manual, deportation being processed by FROs

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 17: Number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis has gone up in Kashmir especially that of latter while it is almost static in Jammu though significantly their presence has spread in almost 16 districts of the Union Territory due to movement away from Jammu to Pir Panjal region and Chenab Valley. Now, as per the Deportation Manual 2025 released by the MHA, the illegal immigrants are being lodged in Holding Centres to take up their deportation immediately.

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Official sources told the Excelsior that number of Rohingyas stood at 6737 and that of Bangladeshis at 46 in Jammu division. In Kashmir Valley, where there was earlier almost no or very little presence of illegal immigrants, the number of Rohingyas stands at 919 and that of Bangladeshis at 458.

The increase is very low in last three to four years but significantly, the illegal immigrants whose presence was once confined to Jammu and Samba districts have now reached almost all 10 districts of the region. Still, their highest presence remains in parts of Jammu district, they said.

The administration has been acting very tough against the illegal immigrants and has registered 101 cases against them in the Jammu region and 16 cases in the Kashmir Valley, the sources said, adding recently 21 Bangladeshis were arrested in Banihal area of Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. They have disclosed that they had to mix up with the locals in the Valley.

As per `Deportation Manual 2025', released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the illegal immigrants are to be lodged in the Holding Centres after their arrest. These Bangladeshis have been kept in the Holding Centre designated by the District Magistrate Ramban and the matter for their deportation has been taken up with Kolkata BSF Headquarters.

As per the Manual, the district SSPs have been designated as Foreign Registration Officers (FROs) for initiating the action. In Jammu and Srinagar, the SSP CIDs act as the FROs, the sources said, adding the Central Government is concerned over the issue of illegal immigrants and has been taking all possible steps to ensure deportation of the illegal immigrants.

The Rohingyas and Bangladeshis generally cross from Bangladeshi to West Bengal, Assam and some other North Eastern States having border with Bangladesh and then spread to different States/UTs.

Quite significant are the details that the illegal immigrants have their presence now in almost all 10 districts of the Jammu region and six in the Kashmir Valley. The Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are preferring the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal range of the Jammu region for settlements as they find jobs to earn their livelihood easily there without many questions.

``Security agencies are ensuring that there are no further arrivals of the illegal immigrants in Jammu and Kashmir and those who are putting up here are kept under strict surveillance to ensure that they are not involved in terror, narcotics smuggling and other illegal activities,'' the sources said.

The Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the MHA visited Jammu from August 10-12 during which it toured the settlements of illegal immigrants whose presence poses threat to demography of the region.

Headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retd), the Committee comprised the Census Commissioner, three distinguished experts -Durga Shankar Mishra (Retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (Retired IPS), and Dr Shamika Ravi as the Members and the Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I), Ministry of Home Affairs, as the Member Secretary.

The Panel was given detailed briefing on the illegal immigrants by top officers of civil and police administration.