NTPC profit up 41 pc to Rs 7,351 cr in Q2

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted a 40.68 per cent growth in consolidated profit to Rs 7,351 crore in September quarter on the back of higher generation and improved operational efficiencies.

The strong performance was supported by a 73 per cent increase in profits from subsidiary companies, which rose to Rs 1,990 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,149 crore in Q2 FY26, a company statement said.

According to the statement, on a consolidated basis, NTPC Group reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,351 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to Rs 5,225 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 40.68 per cent.

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For the half year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated PAT increased to Rs 14,247 crore from Rs 11,334 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 25.70 per cent.

The board of directors of NTPC, declared first interim dividend at the rate of 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital, amounting to Rs 3 per equity share, for the 2026-27 financial year, it stated.

This reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining a strong focus on growth and capital investment.

On a standalone basis, the NTPC reported a total income of Rs 46,842 crore for Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 15.12 per cent compared to Rs 40,689 crore in Q2 FY26.

PAT increased to Rs 5,320 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 4,653 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a growth of 14 per cent.

The increase in PAT was primarily driven by higher generation and improved operational efficiencies.

For half year ended September 30, 2026, PAT rose to Rs 10,662 crore from Rs 9,428 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent.

The NTPC's coal-based power stations continued to set industry benchmarks in operational performance.

During H1 FY27, NTPC's coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 75.11 per cent, significantly higher than the rest of India coal PLF of 68.35 per cent, it stated.

The NTPC Ltd, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated energy company with an installed capacity of over 91 GW.

The company is leading the charge toward a sustainable future, targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals. (PTI)