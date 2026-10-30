NTPC Green Energy begins commercial operation of  95.6 MW of Kalasar solar project in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: NTPC Green Energy on Friday announced the commercial operation of 95.6 MW capacity of Kalasar Solar Energy Project, located at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 91,668 MW, while its commercial capacity has reached 90,588 MW, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) said in an exchange filing.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of state-owned power giant NTPC.

"NGEL declares Commercial Operation of fifth part capacity of 95.6 MW of Kalasar Solar Energy Project, Bikaner, Rajasthan, out of 650 MW of solar component under 500 MW REMCL RTC Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 30th October 2026," the filing said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company and caters to around the country's one-fourth power demand alone. (PTI)