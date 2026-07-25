NTPC board approves raising up to Rs 12,000 cr via NCD issue

NEW DELHI, July 25:

State-run power giant NTPC's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on Friday, July 24, 2026, approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 12,000 crore, in one or more tranches through private placement in the domestic market, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday evening.

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The company said the issuance period will commence from the date of passing of the special resolution until completion of one year thereof or the date of the next Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2027-28, whichever is earlier.

The size, tenor, listing details (BSE and/or NSE), coupon/interest rate, security, if applicable, and other applicable details will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche/series, the filing said.

In another filing, giving operational and financial highlights in the April-June quarter this year, the company said its group installed capacity has increased to 90,904 MW as on June 30, 2026, from 82,646 MW as on June 30, 2025.

NTPC Group capacity addition was 1796 MW in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The commercial power generation rose to 93.63 billion units (BU) in the quarter from 91.06 BU in the same period a year ago.

It maintained a plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 76.71 per cent at coal-based plants in the quarter, up from 75.16 per cent a year ago.

The all-India PLF was 70.32 per cent at coal-based plants in the first quarter.

The average tariff was Rs 4.86 per unit in the quarter compared to Rs 4.87 per unit a year ago. (PTI)