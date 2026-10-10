NSUI announces GDC Samba team

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Under the leadership of its State president, Ajay Lakhotra, NSUI J&K today announced its new team for Government Degree College (GDC), Samba.

Rameshwar has been nominated as NSUI GDC Samba president; Vivek, vice president; Suhana Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, vice presidents; Sahil Choudhary and Danish, working presidents; Abhishek Kumar, secretary; Tania Sharma and Akshita Sharma, joint secretaries and Kamshu Devi and Keshav Kumar, treasurers.

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The team also includes Saurabh Sharma, Bavum Singh, Neeraj Singh, Amit Kumar, Manish Sharma, Duraj Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Yukesh, Dinesh Attri and Vinod Kumar as members.

District Congress secretary, Jaidev Charak, NSUI State secretary, Sheel Kumar and other party workers accompanied Ajay Lakhotra during the announcement.

Addressing the gathering, Ajay Lakhotra said that the growing participation of Gen-Z in NSUI reflects the increasing influence of Rahul Gandhi's vision among young people.

He expressed confidence that the new team would actively engage with students and further expand NSUI's organizational base at GDC Samba.