NSF launches new Bajaj Pulsar 125 and 150

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: NSF Bajaj, Satwari, today launched the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 in Jammu, introducing a range of upgrades aimed at enhancing performance, handling, comfort and technology for urban riders.

Both motorcycles feature a new diamond-type frame, with the engine serving as a stressed member to improve structural rigidity and handling. The conventional twin-shock rear suspension has also been replaced with a nitrogen gas-charged monoshock, designed to provide greater stability and ride comfort.

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The motorcycles have been tuned particularly for city riding, with 60 to 85 per cent of their torque available below 3,000 RPM, helping deliver improved low-end tractability in stop-and-go traffic.

Higher-end variants come equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster featuring Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, call and SMS notifications, music controls and digital document storage.

For the first time in the segment, the motorcycles offer three riding modes-Road, Rain and Sport, with the latter referred to as Race on the Pulsar 150. A new low-speed throttle assistance feature, called "Crawl Tech", incrementally feeds engine revs to help prevent stalling in congested traffic.

Top variants also feature an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), enabling silent engine starts and a switchable idle start-stop system aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

The new Pulsar range gets a sharper design with wolf-eyed LED headlamps, muscular fuel tanks and extended tank shrouds. In terms of safety, the Pulsar 150 is equipped with ABS, while the Pulsar 125 comes with CBS.

Bookings for both the new Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 variants have been opened.