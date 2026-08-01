NSA Doval Urges Youth To Rise Above Personal Gains And Dedicate Themselves To National Interest

Pune, Aug 1: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday called upon the country's youth to dedicate themselves fully to national interest and rise above personal gains, urging them make the most of the "window of opportunity" before India to build a stronger nation.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 here, Doval said the younger generation should resolve to work only in the interest of the nation and ignore narrow and short-term interests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award, instituted by Tilak Smarak Trust, to Doval here.

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"Today's youth should commit themselves completely and think that they will work only for the national interest. They should be willing to sacrifice small personal interests, and even if such considerations arise, they should ignore them," he said.

Doval said India was passing through a crucial phase in its history and should not allow the present opportunity to slip away.

"There is a window of opportunity in the history of our country. We cannot afford to lose it. Right now, our priority is to build the nation," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's future, the NSA said the country would succeed in its mission and create a new chapter in its history.

"I am confident that we will succeed in this endeavour and create a new history," Doval added.

He said the country was fortunate to have leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Shah.

Hailing Lokmanya Tilak, Doval said he was not only a freedom fighter, but also a social reformer and a philosopher.

He said when plague hit Pune and claimed the life of his 21-year-old son, Tilak did not leave the city but stayed back instead.

"The youth probably thinks that India was always like this. Youth probably thinks freedom is doing whatever it feels. Freedom was not that. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom, those who struggled for it...Lokmanya Tilak. There was pain among people...they wanted to speak. Tilak gave them the strength to do so and instilled a new 'chetana' (consciousness) in them," he added.

Doval said these days people talk about their rights, but they do not know what pain it would cause to those who sacrificed everything for it if rights are misused.

Tilak did not just give a call that 'Swaraj is my birthright and I will take it', but he wanted every citizen to nurture the same mindset, he added.

Doval said he accepts the award named after Lokmanya Tilak with humility.

He also praised Shah for his "clear vision and commitment towards the country", and said he had the opportunity to work with the Union minister. (Agencies)