Pune, Aug 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has played a great role in strengthening India's foreign policy and has had a 'role and advice' in the background of every decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national security.

Addressing a programme after presenting the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 to NSA Doval here, Shah said India has embarked on the path of cultural nationalism envisioned by Tilak, and asserted that there would be no reversal from that course.

Shah said the first selection PM Modi did after assuming office in 2014 was to appoint Ajit Doval as NSA.

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"NSA Ajit Doval has played a great role in strengthening India's foreign policy. In every decision of PM Modi for national security, Doval has had a 'role and advice' in the background," Shah said.

He hailed Doval's long career in the Intelligence Bureau and said India has become strong and confident under Modi's leadership, with Doval playing a major role in that transformation.

Shah said much of Doval's work can never be fully revealed because of the nature of intelligence operations.

"After becoming NSA in 2014, Doval helped implement many strategic ideas on the ground and played a major role in modernising India's armed forces, strengthening technology, enhancing operational capability and improving the country's defence preparedness," the Union Home Minister said.

He said the Modi government has fundamentally transformed both the defensive and offensive capabilities of India's armed forces over the past 12 years, with Doval making a significant contribution.

He hailed Tilak's unparalleled contribution, saying his immortal slogan, "Swarajya is my birthright, and I shall have it," gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle and inspired generations of freedom fighters.

Shah said the slogan made people realise that self-rule was their right and not a favour from anyone.

He said Tilak's life and teachings continue to inspire the country's youth and remain relevant in nation-building.

"Tilak united people and connected them with the freedom movement through the public Ganesh festival. India is now moving firmly on the path of cultural nationalism laid down by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and no one can reverse that journey," Shah added.

Describing Tilak as one of the foremost architects of India's freedom movement, Shah said his ideas on nationalism, self-rule and social awakening continue to guide the nation.

He added that Tilak's life and teachings serve as an inspiration for today's younger generation.

Addressing the event, Doval said he was thankful for the award named after Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and was accepting it with humility. (Agencies)