HANOI, Nov 2: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang and reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagement in the sector.

Doval arrived in Vietnam on Sunday on an official visit.

"National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval met today with General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam," the Embassy said.

"Both sides reviewed the status of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to continue further strengthening activities in this field," it said.

The visit is in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May, India and Vietnam elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and set a USD 25 billion annual trade target by 2030. (PTI)