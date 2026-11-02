NSA Doval Meets Vietnamese Minister, Discusses Security Cooperation

HANOI, Nov 2: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held high-level discussions with Vietnam's Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang on ongoing cooperation in the security domain and agreed to further enhance the existing "multifaceted" ties.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

"NSA Ajit Doval held delegation-level talks with General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam, today," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X.

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"Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep and mutually trusted civilisational partnership between India and Vietnam."

"Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation in the security domain and agreed to further enhance the existing multifaceted ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments," the post said.

Earlier, Doval met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang and reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagement in the sector.

Doval arrived in Vietnam on Sunday on an official visit.

"National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval met today with General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam," the Embassy said.

"Both sides reviewed the status of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to continue further strengthening activities in this field," it said.

The visit is in line with the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May, India and Vietnam elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and set a USD 25 billion annual trade target by 2030.

Security cooperation remains a key pillar of this upgraded partnership. (Agencies)