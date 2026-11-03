NSA Doval meets Vietnam President To Lam,  briefs him on visit outcomes

HANOI, Nov 3: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met Vietnam's President To Lam during his visit to Hanoi and briefed him on the outcomes of his discussions with the Southeast Asian country's senior leaders.

Doval, who visited Vietnam on November 1-2, called on Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Doval thanked Lam "for his steadfast support in strengthening the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Doval briefed Lam on the outcomes of his discussions with Vietnamese leaders and recalled the Vietnamese president's state visit to India in May, according to the embassy.

Doval also met Vietnam's Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, and the two sides discussed cooperation in law enforcement, cyber, maritime and economic security, the embassy said.

They agreed to strengthen capacity building in these areas, it said.

The embassy said the discussions reflected the "deep and mutually trusted civilisational partnership between India and Vietnam".

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Doval also met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, to review ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agree to strengthen engagement in the sector further.

He also met Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung, with the two sides discussing ways to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam in 2027.

The embassy said the anniversary would be marked in the spirit of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, Doval also visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, the headquarters of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

The embassy described Buddhism as a "civilisational bridge" between the people of India and Vietnam.

Doval's visit provided an opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and Vietnam upgraded their ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Lam's state visit to India in May.

The two countries also set a target of achieving USD 25 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.

Security cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Vietnam partnership. (PTI)