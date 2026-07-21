NSA Doval meets Saudi FM; discusses  energy security and regional situation

DUBAI, July 21: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on strengthening "energy security" and protection of "maritime corridors."

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with concerns over disruptions to key shipping routes and energy supplies following the continuing conflict between the US and Iran.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Doval met Prince Faisal in Riyadh on Monday. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Doval's third visit to the Kingdom this year.

"They also discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts to enhance energy security and protect maritime corridors," the ministry posted on X.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati.

Doval's visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a "maritime embargo" against Saudi Arabia, saying they would block Saudi vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for what they described as Riyadh's blockade of ports and airports in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia rejected the claim and said it would take all necessary measures to protect its vessels in accordance with international law.

The development has added to concerns over the security of key global shipping routes at a time when traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already been disrupted by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Doval had earlier visited Riyadh in February and again in April, when he held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

India and Saudi Arabia share close strategic, energy and economic ties. Around 2.6 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia, the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is also among India's top crude oil suppliers.

Doval's latest visit comes as India steps up diplomatic engagement with Gulf countries amid continuing regional instability, with New Delhi focusing on safeguarding energy supplies, securing vital sea lanes and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals and seafarers in the region. (PTI)