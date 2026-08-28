NPPA fixes retail price of paracetamol combination drug at 70 paise per ml, warns against overcharging

PANCHKULA, Aug 28: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has set the retail price of a six-ingredient paracetamol-based medicine at 70 paise per ml and warned that if the price is exceeded, the maker or seller must refund the excess.

The NPPA, part of the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, announced the price in an order dated August 27, 2026, following instructions from a review order under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The price does not include GST, if applicable.

The medicine contains Paracetamol IP 250 mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride IP 5 mg, Chlorpheniramine Maleate IP 2 mg, Ammonium Chloride IP 120 mg, Sodium Citrate IP 60 mg, and Menthol IP 1 mg in every 5 ml. The price is set at Rs0.70 per ml for the product made by Windlas Biotech Limited and sold by Biological E. Limited.

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The latest order follows a Department of Pharmaceuticals review order dated May 21, 2026 and supersedes the relevant earlier price order, S.O. 3563(E) dated August 1, 2025, for the specified formulation and manufacturer-marketer combination.

The manufacturer will calculate the retail prices for different pack sizes based on the newly notified per-ml rate. GST can be added only if it has actually been paid or is payable to the government (UNI)