NPCI enables UPI payments for online bookings at 'At the Top, Burj Khalifa'

NEW DELHI, July 29: NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) on Wednesday announced the introduction of UPI acceptance for online bookings at 'At the Top, Burj Khalifa' in collaboration with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.

This will enable Indian visitors to book experiences at the world's tallest building through its official website, the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

The development builds on NIPL's existing partnership with NEOPAY in the UAE. Since the introduction of QR-based UPI merchant payments in the country in 2022, Indian travellers have been able to use UPI-enabled apps for payments across NEOPAY's merchant network.

Advertisement

'At the Top, Burj Khalifa' is one of Dubai's most visited attractions and welcomes travellers from around the world, including a large chunk from India.

Visitors can now use UPI on At the Top, Burj Khalifa's official website to select experiences and complete payments before arrival, making the travel planning journey simpler and more convenient, NPCI said.

Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International, said, "By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE".

NIPL was incorporated on April 3, 2020, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NPCI.

As NPCI's international arm, NIPL is devoted to deploying NPCI's indigenous, successful real-time payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and card scheme (RuPay) outside India. (PTI)