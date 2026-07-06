Nowshera to have Rs 8.38 cr complex at Bus Stand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today announced that the UT Government has approved restructuring of multi-storied complex at Bus Stand, Nowshera in Rajouri district at a cost of Rs 8.38 crore.

"The project will modernize commercial infrastructure, improve public amenities and enhance overall aesthetics of the Bus Stand, creating a better experience for commuters, traders and visitors,'' a post on X by Officer of Chief Minister J&K, read.