Now and after COVID 19

Now the wrath of COVID 19 is spreading in the entire world without any respite. India too is facing the same with comparatively lesser degree, but is not sure to predict or assess the magnitude in coming days as there are no tools developed in the world so far. Under such a predicament, what we are feeling or experiencing at home and in the society is uncertainty about the eradication of this virus. Every one suspects the other to be an affected person and afraid of coming close and as such uses mask. This can be seen in the meetings chaired by even the Prime Minister of India as a social distancing formula.

Our country men from different walks of life do not hesitate to break the law. Despite strictness in this period by the law enforcing agencies, there are instances of ignoring the directions/advisories at some places across the country.

The effects of this virus is visible in most sensitive areas like i) Health ii) Education and iii) the most important segment i.e Economy. Different categories of people are suffering differently. “Stay at Home Stay safe” slogan is well taken, but how much it applies to everyone in the country. This slogan applies only to those who can afford food health and hygiene facilities at their place of stay. But, what about the rest of the population which do not have these facilities and where many members of one family share the same room and depend upon daily earnings. Not only is this segment of population, but there are other segments that can’t sustain for more than a month to carry on their life without availability of food and medical facilities.

COVID 19 has taken over the Health Institutions leaving no place for the patients ailing with different diseases. Even emergencies have been relegated to the background. Recently one case of cancer patient in Jammu who expired and the administration was handicapped because of Lockdown procedural formalities to shift him to another state to which he belonged. It was after the intervention of Prof. Bhim Singh, the administration could take action probably seeking permission from top hierarchy for this purpose. Imagine what happens to other cases where there is no such pressure. Media is also highlighting daily different problems of the people. Social media, too, is very active in disseminating information to the public. The Government in turn too is responding to these problems. Advisories and webinars by NITI Ayog and other Ministries are regularly educating on Covid-19 to NGOs and social organisation who are already working to help and assist the suffering resource less people. Our belt forces especially the local police is doing commendable job. Health staff too is visibly risking their lives to combat covid-19.

After visualising the entire scenario, it is now this experience that teaches us as how to adopt strategy other than lockdown to make life running without undue pressure on health, education and finally the running economy.

The Govt has already divided the people as per the area affected with cases of Covid-19. To that extent it indeed gives no alternative to check the spread, but in the prevailing situation it is not 100% foolproof unless we start a Census approach. This can be achieved through involvement of every individual through grass root approach. In this connection, the Local Bodies’ representatives in urban areas and Panches in rural areas can play a pivotal role. They need to associate two volunteers per 1000 souls. This shall, however, will be with the knowledge and consent of the administration. Even one round of visit of these field functionaries will give assessment of the magnitude of the problem. Later on other strategy can be formed based on this experience. The functionaries should be given honorarium to compensate them which otherwise is need of the suffering youth.

Education online is not covering the students to the extent it is needed because of internet compulsions and in many cases of owning smart phones by the students because of economically weak background and the Government has its own compulsions to extend this facility as per demand. Large number of students are bound to suffer not only due to internet, but because of economic poor base of the families for survival.

Economic breakdown has put many lives at risk of extinction which are not visible in this period. Depression, trauma and loneliness, cut off from social meets and many other life filling events are out of sight. Although various suggestions are telecasted through webinars, yet the reach of these is limited to many people.

Economic institutions and income generating sources have closed. Labour from the market is away. A great set back to the wheels of economic activity that are stopped from moving. This is a stage of stagnation. This is talk of now.

During this lockdown, it demands revival of the three important sectors where the living humanity is struggling for survival.

Advisories through print media or webinars and social media are engaged in finding solutions to combat the virus. However, there is a need to look beyond. We have to divide the society in different categories i) that is self sufficient and afford to stay home ii) industry iii) Traders and iv) skilled, semiskilled and unskilled labour force.

If we can plan properly for the iv) category mentioned above, both the lockdown effects and load on Government resources can be checked to great extent. All the sectors of economy i.e primary, secondary and tertiary will revive their activities. Broadly speaking the labour force has to be managed and distributed to the states where they work for their livelihood. For this the States have to make clusters and manage their utilisation both for livelihood and creation of assets.

This category will create demands and the industry sector will start its manufacturing process and the economy will be brought to rails considerably. The demand for goods and services will increase.

Who knows how long this virus continues, but it is certain, it will not end soon and use of technology and concerted efforts to channelize the manpower in every field has to be applied.

After the Covid disappears, it will leave many problems to be addressed. Children left out of study, depression and trauma etc. will need attention. At that time special schemes will have to be chalked out and implemented by various forces both the Government and society in general. Such plans are to be conceived right now so that we are not caught unaware to handle this deterioration of this segment which is a future tool of our society and nation. NITI Aayog that has registered over 92000 NGOs needs to involve through specified job chart depending upon the field in which they are contributing to the social upliftment,income generation and capacity building etc.

Revival schemes for those who have been rendered jobless from their inherited professions and all others whom the Virus period has made them inactive are to be conceived. Detailed exercise on these issues is to be formulated at this time simultaneously handling the covid-19.

