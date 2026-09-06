Novartis India to pursue therapy-aligned acquisitions; eyes expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets

NEW DELHI, Sept 6: Pharma company Novartis India Ltd (NIL) plans to pursue disciplined, therapy-aligned acquisitions and deepen its last-mile reach into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets to drive its next phase of growth, according to the company's annual report.

The company's future strategy focuses on five anchor therapy areas: pain management, wellness, women's health, neuroscience, and transplant immunology. It aims to build new avenues for growth by protecting and extending the equity of brands such as Voveran, Calcium Sandoz, Methergin, Tegrital, Myfortic, and Simulect.

Vikas Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Novartis India, stated that the company is focusing on deepening its reach into non-metro markets where its specialist franchises remain under-penetrated relative to their potential. This expansion is viewed as a direct lever for volume growth.

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For the FY 2026-27 transition, the company is bringing established franchises, including Voveran, Methergin, Macalvit, and Calcium Sandoz, fully under NIL's commercial control. This move is intended to enhance the company's ability to shape commercialisation, pricing, lifecycle decisions, and market development, the annual report said.

The company noted that its growth plans are supported by the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-linked diseases, such as arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. These conditions, driven by changing lifestyles and an ageing population, are creating sustained demand for long-term therapies.

Furthermore, Novartis highlighted that greater insurance penetration and supportive Government initiatives are improving affordability and driving therapy uptake across both urban and rural India. The rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the growing presence of specialists in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are expected to unlock new demand and deepen the company's potential to serve more patients. (PTI)