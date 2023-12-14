Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested Under PSA In J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU, Dec 14: A 33-year-old notorious drug peddler was arrested under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Thursday, police said.

The drug peddler named Amzad Hussain alias Kaki of Chack Bhagtha was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and has been sent to the Sub-Jail in Reasi, said a police officer.

Hussain allegedly engaged in organised illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, he added.

The officer said that Hussain’s dossiers for the PSA were prepared and he was arrested by a team of the Katra police station after getting necessary detention orders from Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Hussain was warned to shun the path of supplying drugs to the youth of Katra, the officer said, adding that he remained on a continuous mission of minting money by supplying banned drugs. The officer further said that it was necessary to book him under the stringent law in view of his continuous involvement in drug peddling and to save the society’s health and welfare. (Agencies)