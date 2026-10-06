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Home / Videos / Notices to Shops: JMC Will Balance Livelihood Concerns With Traffic Management, Says Commissioner

Notices to Shops: JMC Will Balance Livelihood Concerns With Traffic Management, Says Commissioner

        JMC commissioner Devyansh Yadav said the notices to shops operating from residential colonies were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court. He, though, said the Corporation will find a middle path so that livelihood is...

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Daily Excelsior
06:58 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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JMC commissioner Devyansh Yadav said the notices to shops operating from residential colonies were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court. He, though, said the Corporation will find a middle path so that livelihood is not affected and traffic management is also there. He said  government has noticed UnUnified Building Bye-Laws and these have to be adopted by the Housing Board and JDA . Since most of the colonies are residential colonies but with these adaptation amount of commercial activities can be increased.

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