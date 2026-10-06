Notices to Shops: JMC Will Balance Livelihood Concerns With Traffic Management, Says Commissioner

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JMC commissioner Devyansh Yadav said the notices to shops operating from residential colonies were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court. He, though, said the Corporation will find a middle path so that livelihood is not affected and traffic management is also there. He said government has noticed UnUnified Building Bye-Laws and these have to be adopted by the Housing Board and JDA . Since most of the colonies are residential colonies but with these adaptation amount of commercial activities can be increased.