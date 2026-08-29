Notices Issued To 5 Medical College Hostel Canteens After Expired Food Found During Inspections

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Food safety officials have issued notices to canteens/kitchens operating in five medical college hostels in Karnataka after finding violations during inspections, including expired food items and labelling irregularities, officials said on Saturday.

The development comes after a total of 34 canteens/kitchens operating in the hostels of government and private medical colleges were inspected on August 27, they said.

According to the health department, notices have been issued to five canteens/kitchens in connection with deficiencies found during the inspections.

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During the inspection, labelling-related violations were found at one canteen. Seven kg of expired rava (semolina) and eight litres of milk stored in the kitchen were detected and seized, it said in a statement.

"In connection with the violations, necessary legal action is being taken against the concerned food business operator by registering a case under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules," it said.

The operator will be produced before the competent authority, the Additional District Magistrate, acting as the Adjudicating Officer, for further proceedings, officials added. (Agencies)