New Delhi, July 24: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party's agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke expressed relief over Wangchuk's health but remained firm on the movement's primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities.

"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

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Reiterating the party's stance on negotiations with the Centre, the CJP leader emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground.

"Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

Meanwhile, another Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representative, Ashutosh Ranka, also stated that the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar will persist until Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tenders his resignation.

Addressing the media, the CJP representative shared the schedule for high-level deliberations and upcoming media briefings related to the ongoing protest.

"There is a meeting with JP Nadda Ji at the CCI scheduled for 12:30. As far as we have been told, Jitendra Singh Ji might also be present there. Whatever is discussed will be shared with you all. We have also org

sed a press conference at 11:00, where we will provide more details," he told reporters.

Ranka confirmed that while the hunger strike led by Sonam has concluded following certain government assurances, the core objective of the movement remains the removal of the Minister.

Commenting on a video released by the Prime Minister earlier, Ranka said that the government is feeling the weight of the public outcry and urged for immediate action.

"Finally, we noticed that for the first time, the Prime Minister had to release a selfie video at 12 midnight, which shows that the pressure is very high. Prime Minister, you said that today you want to take very strict action; for us the strictest action would be to remove Dharmendra Pradhan. If you remove him quickly, then we will believe that you are truly serious about the youth of this country,' he added.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Deepak Balyan also announced that ongoing demonstrations will persist without interruption until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post, dismissing government assurances regarding fast-track courts as insufficient, adding youth of this country are awakened and won't be fooled.

CJP spokesperson outlined the core stance of the agitation, stating, "CJP's clear call is that this protest will continue indefinitely until Dharmendra Pradhan (Union Education Minister) resigns. PM Modi says cases will be tried in fast-track courts, but those are just words; we don't trust them because the youth have been cheated many times before. The youth feel betrayed and are troubled." (Agencies)