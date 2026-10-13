Not my domain: CJI on Delhi curbs

NEW DELHI, Oct 12:

"Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai. (This is a matter of law and order; it doesn't pertain to my domain)," Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday, when asked about the situation in view of the protests against the CEC in Delhi over the past few days and the associated restrictions.

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The CJI, however, asserted that the "doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody," whether a commoner or a lawmaker, after he was asked how the opposition leaders can put forth their grievances after he had declined a meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He said this during an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here, hours before opposition MPs and leaders accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists began their "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court to submit a petition on their "vote chori" (vote theft) charge and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Gandhi had written to CJI Kant on October 10, seeking a meeting between 4 and 5 pm on October 12 to hand over a memorandum demanding an end to vote theft, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, halting of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and switching back to the paper ballot format.

The CJI, however, has declined to meet them.

Asked about members of the opposition seeking time to meet him, he said, in his reply to the letter, he has "cited some reasons" and expressed his position that he "won't be able to meet".

When further asked that there are many MPs among them who are raising grievances, and how should they put forth their views, the CJI said, "Doors of the Supreme Court are open for everybody."

"Any petition... anyone who desires, whether a common man or a member of any elected body, every citizen of India has a right to reach us. We will hear issues in consonance with the law, and whatever rights people deserve, we will grant them," he said.

Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

The CJI, when asked about the string of protests in Delhi and the situation in the city, including the restrictions on movement, said, "Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai".

Asked about the opposition's march to the Supreme Court, the CJI said, "I will not make any comments on it."

On Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi writing to him, the CJI said, "I had received a letter yesterday, and I have given the reply. Letter was of day before yesterday, but I was out," he said.

He refused to divulge the content of the letter and said, "Please ask the content of the letter from them. I have maintained its confidentiality." (PTI)