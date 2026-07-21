"Not How 'Mother Of Democracy' Treats Its Children," Kharge Slams Police Action On Protestors As INDIA Bloc Holds Key Meet

New Delhi, Jul 21: Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered for a crucial strategy meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday morning to coordinate their joint approach and finalise floor tactics ahead of the ongoing Monsoon Session proceedings.

Intensifying opposition coordination during the ongoing session, key leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and members of allied parties such as the SP, Left, and Sena, held a formal meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker inside Parliament House.

Expressing deep anguish over the police crackdown on student protesters, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that he has chosen not to celebrate his birthday, condemning the use of force against youth demanding justice.

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Mallikarjun Kharge stated in a post on X, expressed his outrage over the administrative crackdown.

He wrote, "Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful Democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers. This is not how a 'Mother of Democracy' treats its young children. In these painful circumstances, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday today."

He said, "I am deeply grateful to all Congress leaders, workers, supporters, well-wishers, and every citizen who has conveyed their warm wishes. Your affection means a great deal to me, and I thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. But today is not a day for celebration. It is a day to seek accountability. Restore Democracy."

"Why were students demanding justice met with brutal lathis and tear gas? Why was the Parliament virtually sealed and the internet shutdown? Who will take responsibility for repeated paper leaks and the suffering of lakhs of young people?", Kharge added.

"The government must immediately allow a full discussion on this issue in Parliament. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, must resign, taking moral and political responsibility for the matter. A 21st century student centric examination system with secure digital question banks and randomised papers. An independent and merit driven education system, with higher spending on education, free from the political interference of the RSS. Statutory protection for students through mandatory re-examinations and compensation, whenever examination irregularities occur. Our children deserve justice, not repression," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the NDA meeting held in Parliament that the government "stands with the students" amid concerns over the NEET examination paper leak and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities.

Addressing the reporters after today's NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting, Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (Agencies)