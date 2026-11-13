Not 'Amrit Kaal' but 'mehengaai ka bhuchaal': Congress' dig at Modi govt

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities and said this was not an 'Amrit Kaal' but 'mehengaai ka bhuchaal' (earthquake of inflation).

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared media reports on X claiming that people were grappling with rising inflation and a sharp increase in the prices of food and beverages.

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "Under the Modi government, inflation is no longer just a 'daayan'; it has now become an uninvited guest, devouring every household's budget."

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From the kitchen to every other daily necessity, prices have spiralled out of control, he claimed.

"The Modi government's misguided policies have broken the backs of ordinary people. Inflation has been rising for the past 12 years, and its real impact is far greater than government statistics suggest," Ramesh said.

"But this year, even those figures have been rising every month. Retail inflation has reached a two-year high of 6.09 per cent. What is surprising is that inflation has risen in 11 of the 12 consumption categories, yet the arrogant 'pravachan mantri' has remained silent about his government's performance," he said,

"Food inflation has reached 8.94 per cent. Onions have become 116 per cent more expensive, garlic 60 per cent, and ginger 48 per cent. Inflation is running rampant across everything, from flour, oil, ghee, milk and lentils to soap. Besides raising prices, companies are considering reducing product quantities," Ramesh said.

Now there are also fears of interest rate hikes, which would make both borrowing and living even more expensive for ordinary people, he said.

"This is not an Amrit Kaal; it is 'mehengaai ka bhuchaal' ( earthquake of inflation)," Ramesh said.

The Congress on Thursday launched an attack on the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities, saying households are struggling with mounting expenses and demanding effective measures to control inflation. (PTI)