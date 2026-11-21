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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that no local militant remained active in the Kashmir Valley after police killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Pulwama. Shah recalled that, at the height of militancy in the 1990s, people had openly questioned whether India could hold on to Kashmir. Referring to Farooq Abdullah, he said the then chief minister had left for England. Shah credited the security forces who served in the Valley during those years with keeping Kashmir united with the country.