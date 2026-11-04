Northern Railway To Run Unreserved Special Trains Between Srinagar, Katra On Nov 5, 6

Srinagar, Nov 4: To accommodate the additional rush of passengers during the festival season, Northern Railway will operate unreserved special trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 5 and 6.

According to an official railway communication, train number 04690 will depart from Srinagar at 11:45 am and reach Anantnag at 12:57 pm before proceeding towards Banihal.

The train will depart from Banihal at 1:32 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:30 pm.

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In the return direction, train number 04689 will depart from Katra at 4:00 pm and reach Banihal at 6:25 pm. It will depart from Banihal at 6:27 pm, reach Anantnag at 7:00 pm and arrive in Srinagar at 7:45 pm.

The special service will cover a distance of 188.7 kilometres and comprise one DPC-2 and six TC coaches, the communication said.(KNO)